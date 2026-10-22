RANK Accounting and Consultancy named “Accounting & Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year – UAE”

The group launches RANK Legal Consultancy, expanding its professional services across UAE
RANK Accounting and Consultancy LLC has been named Accounting & Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year – UAE at the Global Tax Summit & Awards 2026 (UAE Edition), the Dubai-based professional services firm announced last month.
The award was presented by Guest of Honour Yaqoob Al Ali, in recognition of RANK’s work across accounting and bookkeeping, VAT, Corporate Tax, audit, tax advisory, regulatory compliance and business consultancy for clients operating in the UAE.
RANK, headquartered at the Al Fardan Building in Mankhool, Dubai, has built its practice around supporting businesses and entrepreneurs through an increasingly complex accounting, taxation and regulatory environment. The firm said the recognition reflects the trust clients have placed in its advisory teams, as well as the technical depth the firm has developed across its service lines since its founding.
The firm added that the award is also a tribute to its people. RANK said the culture it has built around professionalism, integrity, responsiveness and continuous learning has been central to the growth that led to this recognition, and it thanked its clients, business partners and well-wishers for their continued confidence.
Alongside the award, RANK Group confirmed the addition of a new entity to its structure - RANK Legal Consultancy - extending the group’s capabilities from accounting, tax and audit into legal and related consultancy services.
“This expansion reflects our vision of becoming a one-stop professional partner for businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE, where clients can access accounting, tax, audit and now legal consultancy under one group,” said Nitin Kapoor, Managing Partner (Tax and Legal) at RANK.
With the addition of RANK Legal Consultancy , RANK Group now operates through three entities - RANK Accounting and Consultancy LLC, RANK Legal Consultancy and RANK Auditing LLC - offering clients an integrated suite of professional services under a single group structure.
The firm said the expansion is part of a longer-term strategy to broaden its service platform while maintaining the standards of technical advice and client service that underpin its work across the UAE market.