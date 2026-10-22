GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN Focus /
Company News

RANK Accounting and Consultancy named “Accounting & Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year – UAE”

The group launches RANK Legal Consultancy, expanding its professional services across UAE

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
RANK Accounting and Consultancy named “Accounting & Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year – UAE”

RANK Accounting and Consultancy LLC has been named Accounting & Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year – UAE at the Global Tax Summit & Awards 2026 (UAE Edition), the Dubai-based professional services firm announced last month.

The award was presented by Guest of Honour Yaqoob Al Ali, in recognition of RANK’s work across accounting and bookkeeping, VAT, Corporate Tax, audit, tax advisory, regulatory compliance and business consultancy for clients operating in the UAE.

RANK, headquartered at the Al Fardan Building in Mankhool, Dubai, has built its practice around supporting businesses and entrepreneurs through an increasingly complex accounting, taxation and regulatory environment. The firm said the recognition reflects the trust clients have placed in its advisory teams, as well as the technical depth the firm has developed across its service lines since its founding.

The firm added that the award is also a tribute to its people. RANK said the culture it has built around professionalism, integrity, responsiveness and continuous learning has been central to the growth that led to this recognition, and it thanked its clients, business partners and well-wishers for their continued confidence.

Alongside the award, RANK Group confirmed the addition of a new entity to its structure - RANK Legal Consultancy - extending the group’s capabilities from accounting, tax and audit into legal and related consultancy services.

“This expansion reflects our vision of becoming a one-stop professional partner for businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE, where clients can access accounting, tax, audit and now legal consultancy under one group,” said Nitin Kapoor, Managing Partner (Tax and Legal) at RANK.

With the addition of RANK Legal Consultancy , RANK Group now operates through three entities - RANK Accounting and Consultancy LLC, RANK Legal Consultancy and RANK Auditing LLC - offering clients an integrated suite of professional services under a single group structure.

The firm said the expansion is part of a longer-term strategy to broaden its service platform while maintaining the standards of technical advice and client service that underpin its work across the UAE market.

Related Topics:
Company News

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Among 1,300 legal professionals surveyed in 2026, 69% used general-purpose generative AI, up from 31%.

Can AI make legal protection more affordable?

2h ago4m read
An example of a US-sanctioned crude oil tanker, the RAMONA I, due to its Iran links. Tracking databases list the same IMO number, 9233222, for both Triathlon and RAMONA I. It has the former names Shadi (until 2022), Seagull 21 (2021) and Triathlon (2021). The Triathlon record shows a crude oil tanker with the same IMO number, built in 2002 and sailing under the Liberian flag. The Ramona I record shows the same IMO, the same 84,586 gross tonnage and 164,445 deadweight tonnage, and a Panama flag. Why '"Monrovia" appears: Monrovia is Liberia’s capital and the port of registry for Liberian-flagged ships. So “Triathlon, registered in Monrovia” means it was Liberian-flagged at that point. It later appears under the Panama flag, which is consistent with the Panama-flagged vessels Treasury described in this action.

US sanctions law firm, Iran-linked shipping agents

2m read
Chris Bradley, a senior partner at Mckinsey & Co

Glass cliff row costs McKinsey's Chris Bradley his role

2m read
From bank accounts and gratuity to your UAE phone number, experts reveal what expats often overlook before leaving.

Leaving the UAE? Don't make these costly mistakes

7m read