Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a car rental company and its guarantor to pay Dh3,427,917.80 in outstanding vehicle payments, plus 5 per cent annual interest from June 17, 2026, until full settlement. The two companies must also pay court fees and expenses, as well as Dh1,000 in lawyers’ fees, after the buyer defaulted on payments for 53 cars and 13 cheques bounced due to insufficient funds.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.