Under an agreement between the two, the woman was required to sell the vehicle through an auction, collect the Dh95,000 purchase price and transfer the money to the owner once the sale was completed.

The Dubai Court of First Instance ordered her to pay Dh95,000 in outstanding sale proceeds, Dh5,000 in compensation, and 5 per cent annual interest from the date the claim was filed until full payment. She was also ordered to cover court fees and costs.

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a woman to pay Dh100,000 to a man after she failed to hand over the proceeds from the sale of his four-wheel vehicle, despite agreeing to transfer the money immediately after ownership changed hands.

The expert found that she had provided no documentary evidence to support either explanation and that there was no evidence the delay was caused by the claimant.

The expert also highlighted conflicting explanations for the delay. During the proceedings, the woman blamed issues identified with the vehicle after the sale, which she said had prevented her from collecting the full purchase price.

A court appointed expert examined the agreement and found that the woman had breached her contractual obligation by failing to pay the sale proceeds. There was no evidence that she had repaid any part of the amount.

The court ordered interest at 5 per cent per annum from the date the claim was filed until full payment, relying on a 2021 resolution of the General Assembly of the Dubai Court of Cassation concerning interest on ascertainable debts.

After reviewing the expert report, the court accepted its findings and ruled that the woman had failed to fulfil her obligation to transfer the Dh95,000 sale proceeds after ownership was transferred to the buyer.

It also referred to Article 338, which addresses the fulfilment of obligations and remedies available when a debtor fails to comply, and Article 282, which establishes the duty to compensate for harm caused to another person.

The claimant told the court that he had repeatedly tried to resolve the dispute amicably and had issued a formal legal notice demanding payment. He said the prolonged delay had deprived him of the use of his money and caused him distress.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.