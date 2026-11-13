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Nurmagomedov-Dvalishvili hotel brawl: Abu Dhabi court sentences eight

Court sentences 8 to prison and fines 10 over the incident involving MMA fighters' camps

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Two of the defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for offences related to disturbing public order and assault.
Two of the defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for offences related to disturbing public order and assault.
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has convicted 10 people over a brawl outside a hotel, sentencing six defendants to six months in prison and fining each Dh300,000 for offences including disturbing public order, causing panic and endangering lives.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court also ordered the six defendants to be deported from the UAE.

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Two other defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for offences related to disturbing public order and assault.

The ninth and tenth defendants were sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh300,000 each for violating privacy laws and using the internet to film and circulate footage of the fight.

The court also ordered their deportation, the confiscation of the phones used to record the incident and the deletion of the videos.

The incident was linked to a confrontation involving MMA fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili at a hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 11, as previously reported by Gulf News.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili during an interview before striking him, triggering a fight involving members of both camps.

Authorities have not publicly identified the convicted defendants.

Abu Dhabi Police said specialist teams responded to the incident and took action against those involved.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety and order, warning that behaviour threatening the safety of others or disrupting public security would be dealt with firmly.

Police also urged the public to comply with the law and act responsibly.

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