Merab Dvalishvili urges Abu Dhabi authorities to release men arrested over hotel brawl

Former UFC champion makes public appeal after winning wrestling bout in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Merab Dvalishvili has appealed to the Abu Dhabi government to release several men who were arrested following a hotel brawl involving the former UFC bantamweight champion and fellow fighter Kamaru Usman.
The Georgian made the appeal after securing an impressive victory over Marlon Moraes at Real American Freestyle (RAF) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, winning their contest by first-round pinfall.
Speaking after his victory, Dvalishvili used the opportunity to address the arrests and ask authorities to release the men who remain in custody following the altercation.
“If you can, I would say Abu Dhabi government, whoever can do it, please release those guys. And please let them out. We are just fighters. I want them out please,” he said.
The arrests followed a physical confrontation at a hotel in Abu Dhabi involving Dvalishvili and Usman. The incident reportedly escalated into a brawl, with several men subsequently arrested by authorities in connection with the altercation.
The confrontation attracted considerable attention in the combat sports community, particularly given the profiles of the fighters involved. The arrests also added another dimension to the incident, with Dvalishvili now making a public appeal for those detained to be released.
While the circumstances surrounding the arrests have drawn attention, there was no immediate confirmation of any decision by the authorities following the Georgian’s request.
Dvalishvili, meanwhile, had business to take care of inside the wrestling arena, where he faced former UFC fighter Moraes under the RAF banner.
Known as ‘The Machine’, the Georgian demonstrated his wrestling credentials by dominating the contest and securing a first-round pinfall at 1:30.
The victory added another successful appearance to his growing combat sports résumé, but his post-fight comments quickly shifted attention away from the result and towards the men arrested following the hotel brawl.
Dvalishvili made it clear that he wanted those involved to be allowed to return home, using his post-fight platform to appeal directly to the Abu Dhabi government.