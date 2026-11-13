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UFC boss Dana White reacts to ‘stupid’ Nurmagomedov/Dvalishvili brawl

White reacts after 10 people are detained following the Abu Dhabi hotel altercation

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The UFC boss was honest as ever when asked about the incident
The UFC boss was honest as ever when asked about the incident
AP

Dubai: UFC CEO Dana White has spoken out after a violent hotel altercation involving former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Professional Fighters League (PFL) champions Usman Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi.

White was questioned about the incident during Thursday's UFC 334 pre-fight press conference in New York, where he delivered a blunt response.

"It's absolutely ridiculous and stupid, and they're all in jail," White said. "That is not a place to go around."

The confrontation took place on Wednesday in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel, ahead of this weekend's Real American Freestyle (RAF) event in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili was in the middle of an interview when Nurmagomedov and several members of his entourage approached him from behind.

Footage of the incident showed Nurmagomedov appearing to exchange words with Dvalishvili before striking him across the face, triggering a mass brawl between the two groups. Dvalishvili, nicknamed "The Machine", was left with a bloody cut to his face.

Abu Dhabi Police later confirmed that eight people had be arrested following the altercation. Two more individuals were detained for recording the incident, taking the total number of people in custody to 10. All were referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings. Authorities have not released the identities of everyone detained.

RAF officials confirmed on Thursday that Nurmagomedov will be unable to attend Saturday’s event. The organisation is continuing to work alongside local authorities and hopes Dvalishvili will be released in time for his scheduled contest against former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes.

The altercation has also sparked speculation about Nurmagomedov's future in mixed martial arts. The undefeated Russian has recently been linked with a possible switch to the UFC, although White was quick to dismiss suggestions that a move was imminent.

White confirmed that Nurmagomedov is still contracted to the PFL and revealed that the UFC has not held any discussions with him.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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