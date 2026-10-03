Umar Nurmagomedov to face Urijah Faber in Abu Dhabi RAF debut showdown
Dubai: Umar Nurmagomedov will make his Real American Freestyle (RAF) debut against MMA veteran Urijah Faber in Abu Dhabi on November 14.
The bout will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island as part of the undercard for the headline clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington for the RAF Cruiserweight Crossover title. Tickets are now on sale exclusively through Etihad Arena as per the press release.
Umar has seven submission victories in MMA and comes from the renowned Nurmagomedov family. He is set to make his RAF debut following his knockout loss against Song Yadong in UFC Fight Night on August 29.
Meanwhile, Faber has already wrestled twice in the company against Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan, losing both of his matches. He will look to get his first RAF win against Nurmagomedov.
The card will also feature reigning RAF Light Heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder against Shamil Erdogan. Snyder became the youngest American to win a senior world wrestling title and has beaten four fellow Olympic medallists over the past six months while winning and defending his RAF title.
Erdogan, a Dagestan-born Turkish wrestler, will make his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi. He also has an unbeaten professional MMA record.
The event marks the beginning of a five-year partnership between RAF, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the UAE Wrestling Federation.
The Abu Dhabi show follows RAF events in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Moscow, Russia, as the promotion expands its professional wrestling platform internationally.