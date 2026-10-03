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Umar Nurmagomedov set to make RAF debut on Khamzat Chimaev vs Colby Covington undercard

Umar Nurmagomedov to face Urijah Faber in Abu Dhabi RAF debut showdown

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov
RAF Press Release

Dubai: Umar Nurmagomedov will make his Real American Freestyle (RAF) debut against MMA veteran Urijah Faber in Abu Dhabi on November 14.

The bout will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island as part of the undercard for the headline clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington for the RAF Cruiserweight Crossover title. Tickets are now on sale exclusively through Etihad Arena as per the press release.

Umar has seven submission victories in MMA and comes from the renowned Nurmagomedov family. He is set to make his RAF debut following his knockout loss against Song Yadong in UFC Fight Night on August 29.

Meanwhile, Faber has already wrestled twice in the company against Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan, losing both of his matches. He will look to get his first RAF win against Nurmagomedov.

The card will also feature reigning RAF Light Heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder against Shamil Erdogan. Snyder became the youngest American to win a senior world wrestling title and has beaten four fellow Olympic medallists over the past six months while winning and defending his RAF title.

Erdogan, a Dagestan-born Turkish wrestler, will make his RAF debut in Abu Dhabi. He also has an unbeaten professional MMA record.

The event marks the beginning of a five-year partnership between RAF, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the UAE Wrestling Federation.

The Abu Dhabi show follows RAF events in Tbilisi, Georgia, and Moscow, Russia, as the promotion expands its professional wrestling platform internationally.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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