The card will also feature reigning RAF Light Heavyweight champion Kyle Snyder against Shamil Erdogan. Snyder became the youngest American to win a senior world wrestling title and has beaten four fellow Olympic medallists over the past six months while winning and defending his RAF title.

Meanwhile, Faber has already wrestled twice in the company against Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan, losing both of his matches. He will look to get his first RAF win against Nurmagomedov.

Umar has seven submission victories in MMA and comes from the renowned Nurmagomedov family. He is set to make his RAF debut following his knockout loss against Song Yadong in UFC Fight Night on August 29.

The bout will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island as part of the undercard for the headline clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington for the RAF Cruiserweight Crossover title. Tickets are now on sale exclusively through Etihad Arena as per the press release.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.