UK airbase bomb plot: What we know about RAF Fairford threat as 5 freed on bail

Dubai: Five British men arrested over a suspected bomb plot near an airbase used by US bombers during the Iran war were being released on police bail on Monday, as counter-terrorism officers continued to investigate possible links to Iran or other actors.

A local farmer said she contacted emergency services after finding the vehicles blocking a road in nearby Whelford. She told British media that she also saw a group of eight to 10 men, some with their faces covered, running away after seeing her car.

“To be very clear, this does not mean that the investigation is over,” he added, saying the men would face stringent restrictions on their movements and contact with others.

Former British intelligence official Nigel Inkster said crucial questions remained unanswered, including whether any devices were sophisticated or crude and what level of threat the suspects may have posed.

Police have been examining suspected explosives found near the base, but authorities have not publicly detailed what the material was, how sophisticated it may have been or whether it was capable of causing a major explosion.

That means one of the biggest questions surrounding the incident — whether the suspected plot was homegrown, connected to a foreign state or something else entirely — remains unanswered.

Investigators said that after extensive interviews and inquiries they had decided to release all five on police bail, subject to stringent conditions governing their movements and contact with other people.

That has raised questions over precisely when security agencies became aware of the alleged threat and whether the suspects had previously been under surveillance.

When later asked whether Iran was connected to the incident, Trump appeared to nod and said: “You’ll be hearing about it very soon.”

“We had them under view for a long time, and we got them,” Trump told reporters, adding that the suspects were looking to cause “big damage” to the base.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.