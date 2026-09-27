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Police evacuate homes near US air base in England after arrests

Men held under Explosives Act after vehicles examined near US air base

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AP
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Men held in ‘major incident’ near US air base in England
Men held in ‘major incident’ near US air base in England
AP/PTI

Police have evacuated homes near a US air base in England and arrested several men over suspected explosives offenses.

The Gloucestershire Police force says "a number of properties" are being evacuated in Whelford, western England. That is close to RAF Fairford, a base used by American forces during the war with Iran.

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Police say several men have been detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, and army bomb-disposal experts are examining several vehicles.

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