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No missile attacks at Al Minhad air base, says UAE

Ministry urges public to obtain information from official sources

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
1 MIN READ
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No missile attacks at Al Minhad air base, says UAE

The UAE Ministry of Defence has denied circulating reports that the Al Minhad air base had been targeted by missiles.

“These reports are unfounded,” the ministry said on social media, adding that it’s on high alert and fully prepared to address any threats that may arise, thereby ensuring the preservation of the state's sovereignty, security, and stability.

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The ministry also urged the public to obtain information from official sources and to refrain from spreading rumors or inaccurate information.

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