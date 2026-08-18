UAE Defence Ministry: Iranian missiles targeted maritime navigation, fell into sea; no land impact

Two missiles detected: UAE air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE.

Target: The Ministry of Defence said assessments showed the missiles were targeting maritime navigation.

Where they fell: The first missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters. Both fell into the sea, with no impact on land.

UAE on high alert: The ministry said the UAE remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any threats targeting the country’s security or maritime navigation.

Threat intercepted: UAE air defence systems responded to the threat and successfully intercepted multiple threats, authorities said.

Situation is safe: A subsequent mobile alert confirmed that the situation was safe and normal activities could resume.

Unusual sounds explained: Authorities said unusual sounds heard in some areas were caused by air defence interceptions.