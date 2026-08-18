UAE Defence Ministry: Iranian missiles targeted maritime navigation, fell into sea; no land impact

The ministry said both missiles fell into the sea and did not hit land.
The UAE Ministry of Defence said assessments showed that two ballistic missiles detected approaching from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea.
The ministry said the UAE remains prepared to respond to any threats and firmly counter attempts to undermine the country’s security or the safety of maritime navigation in the region.
It said the UAE would continue to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability while protecting its national interests, assets and resources.
The ministry urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or misinformation.
Two missiles detected: UAE air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE.
Target: The Ministry of Defence said assessments showed the missiles were targeting maritime navigation.
Where they fell: The first missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters. Both fell into the sea, with no impact on land.
UAE on high alert: The ministry said the UAE remains on high alert and is fully prepared to respond to any threats targeting the country’s security or maritime navigation.
Threat intercepted: UAE air defence systems responded to the threat and successfully intercepted multiple threats, authorities said.
Situation is safe: A subsequent mobile alert confirmed that the situation was safe and normal activities could resume.
Unusual sounds explained: Authorities said unusual sounds heard in some areas were caused by air defence interceptions.
Residents urged to rely on official sources: The ministry advised the public to obtain information from official authorities and avoid spreading rumours or misinformation.