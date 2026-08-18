US-Iran conflict: Emergency alert in UAE? What residents should do and avoid

Authorities said all necessary measures were being taken to safeguard the public and minimise disruption to daily life.

A follow-up mobile alert sent to phones across the UAE reassured residents that the situation was under control. The message thanked the public for their cooperation and confirmed that normal activities could resume.

One missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within them. Authorities later confirmed that the situation was safe.

A fresh emergency alert was issued across the UAE on Tuesday after the Ministry of Defence said air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country.

Follow official updates: Residents and visitors have been urged to rely on official sources and avoid rumours or unverified information.

Sounds explained: Authorities said unusual sounds heard in some areas were caused by air defence interceptions.

Situation safe: A subsequent mobile alert confirmed that the situation was safe and normal activities could resume.

Threat intercepted: Authorities said air defence systems responded to the threat and successfully intercepted multiple threats.

Missile locations: The first missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters.

Two missiles detected: UAE air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE.

What residents need to know

It said the country’s forces are prepared to protect the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats targeting the UAE.

What to do when an alert is issued

Move to a safe location immediately: Move indoors or to the nearest secure location and remain there until an official all-clear is announced.

Stay away from exposed areas: Avoid windows, glass facades, balconies, rooftops and open areas. Inside buildings, move towards interior rooms, corridors, basements or other protected areas away from external walls.

Follow official updates: Rely on government channels for real-time warnings, instructions and updates. Avoid sharing rumours or unverified information.

Do not film or photograph incidents: Avoid recording missile interceptions, explosions, debris or emergency operations, as this could put you at risk or interfere with emergency response efforts.

Call emergency services only when needed: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep communication lines available for critical cases.

If you are outdoors

Remain calm and avoid crowding or panic.

Move quickly to the nearest safe building.

Stay away from poles, billboards, glass structures and other exposed areas.

If no shelter is available, lie flat, protect your head and cover your nose and mouth in dusty or smoky conditions.

If you are inside a mall or building

Move away from windows and glass entrances.

Follow instructions from security teams and emergency personnel.

Use stairs instead of lifts if advised.

Stay in protected areas until authorities confirm it is safe to leave.

If you are driving during an alert

If you are close to your destination, continue driving safely to reach it.

Do not stop in exposed areas to watch or record incidents.

Once you reach a safe location, seek shelter indoors.

Do not share unverified images or videos online.

What to do if you find debris

Do not approach, touch or photograph suspected debris from drones, missiles or other projectiles.

Move away from the object and report it to authorities immediately, providing accurate location details so specialist teams can respond safely.

Protecting children and vulnerable people

Families should maintain a calm environment, reassure children and limit their exposure to distressing or unverified information.

Extra care should be given to older adults and People of Determination by ensuring they have access to essential medication, assistive devices and other necessary support.

Protecting against misinformation

Residents are reminded to:

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or messages claiming to be from official entities.

Do not share personal information through unverified communications.

Verify information before reposting content online.

Follow trusted government sources for updates.

Keeping pets safe

Pet owners should:

Keep animals indoors in secure areas.

Maintain supplies of food, water and medication.

Keep pets away from incident sites and suspicious objects.

Keep carriers ready if relocation becomes necessary.

Preparedness is a shared responsibility

Authorities have stressed that calm behaviour, awareness and cooperation are key to an effective emergency response.