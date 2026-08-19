UAE detects two missiles from Iran, halts trade and financial transactions: What residents need to know

UAE says two missiles targeting maritime navigation fell into sea with no land impact
The UAE has urged residents to rely on official information after its air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country.
The Ministry of Defence said assessments showed the missiles were targeting maritime navigation and that both ultimately fell into the sea, with no impact on land.
Here is what residents need to know about the missile incident, the latest safety update and the UAE’s measures concerning dealings with Iran.
Two missiles detected: UAE air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE.
Target: The Ministry of Defence said assessments showed the missiles were targeting maritime navigation.
Where they fell: The first missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within the country’s territorial waters. Both fell into the sea, with no impact on land.
Trade and financial transactions halted: The UAE has ordered a halt to all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.
UAE on high alert: The ministry said the UAE remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats targeting the country’s security or maritime navigation.
Threat intercepted: UAE air defence systems responded to the threat and successfully intercepted multiple threats, authorities said.
Situation is safe: A subsequent mobile alert confirmed that the situation was safe and normal activities could resume.
Residents urged to rely on official sources: The Ministry of Defence advised the public to obtain information from official authorities and avoid spreading rumours or misinformation.
Got an emergency alert? Here’s what to do, where to take shelter and what to avoid. Read the full guide.
The Ministry of Defence said it remains prepared to respond to threats and protect the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability. Residents are advised to follow official channels for verified updates and avoid sharing unconfirmed reports or rumours.