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UAE suspends all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice

Move aims to protect international financial integrity and regional stability

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UAE suspends all trade and financial transactions with Iran until further notice

The UAE has halted all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

The announcement comes amid escalating regional tensions and follows allegations about the status of the UAE’s economic relationship with Iran.

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UAE rejects claims over economic ties

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rejected allegations regarding the current status of economic relations between the UAE and Iran.

Al Hameli reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as key to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Transactions halted amid regional escalation

Al Hameli said all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran had been suspended in light of regional escalations that threaten regional and international peace and security.

The measures will remain in place until further notice.

UAE reaffirms financial system commitment

Al Hameli said the UAE remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system and complying with international law and global standards.

The ministry said the UAE would continue to support measures aimed at protecting regional and international financial stability.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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