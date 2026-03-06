GOLD/FOREX
London police say 4 men arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on Jewish community

Six other men were also arrested in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender

The Metropolitan Police has said that one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.
London: London police say four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community.

In a statement Friday, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service. The men are suspected on spying on locations and individuals.

Police said the men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1am and that searches are ongoing at the addresses as well as other properties nearby.

Six other men were also arrested in Harrow, west London, on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been taken into custody, the force said.

“We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us,” said Commander Helen Flanagan, who is in charge of counterterrorism policing in London.

The arrests come as the US and Israel continue to strike Iran, which has kept up retaliatory strikes on Israel, US bases and across the region. Britain is not involved in offensive operations but is assisting in regional defence.

