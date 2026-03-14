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Blast outside Jewish school in Amsterdam, no injuries

Investigation launched following a series of nighttime attacks this week

Last updated:
AFP
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Amsterdam city skyline.
Amsterdam city skyline.
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Belgium: An overnight blast against an exterior wall of a Jewish school in Amsterdam did not cause any injuries, Mayor Femke Halsema said Saturday, denouncing "a cowardly act of aggression".

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The police have CCTV footage of a person placing the explosive device, she said. An investigation has been opened and the incident comes after nighttime attacks this week in front of synagogues in the Belgian city of Liege and the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

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