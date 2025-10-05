GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

UK mosque set ablaze with two inside, police launch investigation

No injuries reported, but the fire damaged the mosque’s entrance and a nearby vehicle

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Blaze causes damage to mosque entrance and a parked vehicle; no one hurt
Blaze causes damage to mosque entrance and a parked vehicle; no one hurt
Shutterstock.

Police in southern England are investigating a suspected arson at a mosque in Peacehaven as a "hate crime," days after a deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester, CNN reports.

Officers were called late Saturday to the mosque on the south coast. No one was injured, but the fire damaged the front entrance and a vehicle parked outside.

Blaze hits mosque while two inside

According to the report, a voluntary mosque manager said two people in balaclavas tried to force open the mosque’s door before pouring gasoline on the steps and setting it alight.

“The chairman and a fellow worshipper could have easily died,” the manager told CNN. “These people came with full intent to cause maximum damage.”

The mosque’s chairman and another volunteer, both in their 60s, were having tea inside when they heard a loud bang and fled the building as flames engulfed the entrance.

Footage from the mosque’s door camera shows the two masked suspects attempting to enter before setting fire to the entrance and the chairman’s car.

Police and local leaders respond

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna of Sussex Police said additional patrols are in place “to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county.”

Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary condemned the attack on X, calling it “appalling” and highlighting the mosque’s importance to the local community.

Rising hate crimes

The attack comes days after a synagogue in Manchester was targeted on Thursday, leaving two dead and three seriously injured. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence, saying hatred “is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.”

Related Topics:
crimeUK

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 after Police reported that two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a synagogue attack in northern England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

UK synagogue attack on Yom Kippur: What to know

3m read
The surge in drone sightings has raised alarms across Europe.

Drone alert shuts Munich Airport, flights diverted

1m read
Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, on Thursday October 2, 2025.

Two killed, 3 wounded in Manchester synagogue attack

2m read
United Express flight diverts to Austin after severe turbulence; 2 passengers hospitalised

Two injured after plane plunges 4,300 ft in 44 seconds

2m read