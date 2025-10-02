The Jewish community had gathered to mark Yom Kippur at the time of the attack
The suspect shot by police in the Manchester synagogue attack on Thursday has died, the city's force said.
The man was shot by armed officers outside the place of worship in the northwestern city minutes after the alarm was raised.
At the time of the attack in which two people were killed and three wounded, members of the Jewish community had gathered inside the building to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox