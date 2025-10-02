GOLD/FOREX
Suspect shot in UK synagogue attack confirmed dead: police

The Jewish community had gathered to mark Yom Kippur at the time of the attack

AFP
Members of the local Jewish community wait at a police cordon near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 2, 2025, following an attack at the synagogue.
AFP

The suspect shot by police in the Manchester synagogue attack on Thursday has died, the city's force said.

The man was shot by armed officers outside the place of worship in the northwestern city minutes after the alarm was raised.

At the time of the attack in which two people were killed and three wounded, members of the Jewish community had gathered inside the building to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

