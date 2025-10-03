What to know about the attack at a synagogue in England on Yom Kippur

Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, in Crumpsall, a suburb in the north of Manchester, shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public. They were on the scene within minutes and the incident was contained swiftly. Police praised the “quick response” of the witness as well as the “bravery” of security personnel and those inside the synagogue for helping to prevent the suspect from entering the synagogue.