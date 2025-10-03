GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE strongly condemns attack on synagogue in Manchester

Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns violence, terrorism targetting innocent civilians

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE strongly condemns attack on synagogue in Manchester
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targetting a Jewish synagogue in Manchester, United Kingdom, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism targetting innocent civilians.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the United Kingdom over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Image used for illustrative purposes

UAE: Expat’s stomach pain turns out to be heart attack

3m read
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (C) chairing the the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025.

Arab, OIC bloc backs Qatar after deadly Israeli strike

5m read
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani chairing a preparatory meeting in Doha on September 14, 2025, ahead of an Arab Islamic summit.

Arab, Muslim leaders hold emergency talks in Doha

2m read
UAE condemns terror strike on army convoy in Pakistan

UAE condemns terror strike on army convoy in Pakistan

1m read