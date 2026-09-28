RAF Fairford probe: 5 arrested at UK airbase used by US forces — what we know and why Iran is in focus

Bomb squads, mass evacuations and US-UK forces respond near key airbase
Five men have been arrested near RAF Fairford, a UK airbase used by US forces, in Gloucestershire on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act.
The arrests followed a report of three suspicious vehicles travelling towards the military airbase in the early hours of Sunday. Bomb disposal teams were deployed and about 85 households were evacuated while vehicles were examined.
RAF Fairford is located in the Cotswolds, about four miles (6.4km) south of the town of Fairford, which sits along the River Coln.
The UK-owned base has a long history of use by the US military and has recently been used by US warplanes in connection with military operations involving Iran.
Gloucestershire Police said they received a call at 00:45 BST on Sunday about “three suspicious vehicles” apparently travelling towards RAF Fairford.
Five men were later arrested near Whelford, a village about two miles (3.2km) south-east of the base.
Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation. The US military said it was “working closely” with its UK counterparts “to monitor this situation, minimise impacts and ensure the safety of US personnel, their families, and the local community”.
Gloucestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said a large emergency service presence would remain in the area for the next few days as the investigation continued.
The five men were initially detained over suspected offences under the Explosives Act before being further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act.
All five remain in custody and have not been named. Police have not released their identities, nationalities or ages.
Under the UK Terrorism Act 2000, terrorism suspects can be detained for up to 14 days without charge, subject to the relevant legal process.
Asked whether police were seeking other individuals, Blyth said she believed the matter was “contained”.
Senior Counter Terrorism Policing officer Vicki Evans said the investigation remained in its early stages.
Army specialist explosive ordnance disposal teams were deployed to examine several vehicles near Whelford.
A 400-metre (1,312ft) cordon was put in place around the vehicles while the checks were carried out. Aerial pictures showed a remote-controlled robot approaching white vans in a wooded area, although police have not confirmed whether it was used as part of the operation.
Gloucestershire Police said: “We’d like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained.”
About 85 households were evacuated as a precaution during the security operation.
Residents were taken to a nearby leisure centre, while overnight accommodation was arranged for those unable to stay with family or friends.
Police said residents would not be able to return home on Sunday night.
RAF Fairford has served as a forward operating location for the US Air Force for decades.
The base was used by US Strategic Air Command during the Cold War and later during the 1991 Gulf War. US B-52 bombers also operated from Fairford during the 2003 Iraq war.
More recently, the base has been used in connection with US military operations involving Iran.
The US military said it was “working closely” with UK counterparts to monitor the situation, minimise disruption and protect US personnel, their families and the local community.
Police have not confirmed any connection to Iran or identified a motive for the arrests.
Iran has come into focus because RAF Fairford has recently been used by US forces in military operations involving Iran. That has prompted questions about whether the arrests could be linked to tensions between the two countries, but there is currently no evidence publicly confirming such a connection.
Asked about possible Iranian involvement, UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said it was “far too early to comment or speculate” and that doing so would be irresponsible.
The Iran angle also comes amid warnings from Tehran. In July, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said British military facilities being used to support US operations against Iran could be considered legitimate targets.
The UK government said its armed forces were prepared to protect the country.
The investigation remains at an early stage, and police have not established any link between the arrests and Iran.
US President Donald Trump praised the joint UK-US security operation and said the suspects had been under investigation for some time.
“Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our ports. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them.”
Police have not publicly established the claim about what the suspects allegedly intended to target, and no motive has been announced.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the incident as “deeply concerning” and thanked police, Counter Terrorism Policing, the armed forces and local residents.
He said: “The safety and security of the public is our first priority.”
Burnham also urged the public not to speculate while authorities establish the facts.
The US Embassy in London advised American citizens in the UK to exercise caution following the arrests.
The embassy said: “US citizens are encouraged to exercise caution and be mindful of personal security.”
It also said UK authorities currently rate the terrorism threat as “severe” and warned that US-associated facilities, gatherings and organisations could face heightened risk.
The five men remain in custody while Counter Terrorism Policing investigates.
Bomb disposal teams and other emergency services are continuing to assess the scene. Police have not announced charges, a confirmed motive or any Iranian connection.
Authorities have urged residents to follow official instructions and the public not to speculate while the investigation continues.
With inputs from AP and AFP