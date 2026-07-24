US intensifies strikes on Iran as Britain braces for retaliation, and troop buildup grows
Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated further on Thursday night into Friday as Central Command forces conducted a 13th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iranian military targets, while Britain declared its armed forces ready to defend the homeland after Iranian threats linked to the use of UK bases for US bombers.
The developments come amid a major American military buildup in the Middle East, with more than 50,000 US troops now in the region, including additional combat medics and support personnel.
President Trump has issued stern warnings that civilian infrastructure could come under attack if Iran persists in threatening commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared British military installations hosting US operations — notably RAF Fairford, from which B-1 bombers have launched — as “legitimate targets,” marking a significant broadening of the conflict’s potential reach into Europe.
British officials responded defiantly, stating that the country’s forces stand prepared to counter any aggression.
The current phase of hostilities traces back to an initial US-Israeli military campaign launched in late February 2026, triggered by longstanding disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, regional proxy activities and security concerns.
What began as targeted strikes has evolved into a sustained air campaign punctuated by fragile ceasefire attempts, retaliatory exchanges and economic pressures, including disruptions to vital shipping lanes.
Britain’s involvement, while framed by London as supportive of “defensive” operations to protect allies and global commerce, has now drawn direct threats from Tehran.
The deployment and launches of US B-1 Lancer bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire represent the first such use of British soil for strikes in this conflict, according to reports.
These supersonic aircraft, capable of carrying substantial conventional payloads, have added significant long-range strike capacity to American operations.
A senior British defence source told reporters that the armed forces “are ready to keep the United Kingdom safe from any kind of attacks, whether it’s on our soil or from abroad.”
Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government has approved US access to bases in the UK for Iran operations.
The Pentagon has steadily reinforced its presence across the Gulf and broader region.
US Central Command has described the ongoing strikes as aimed at degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, drone facilities, air defenses and maritime assets used to harass commercial vessels.
In public remarks, President Trump has grown increasingly blunt, stating that continued Iranian threats to shipping could result in strikes on civilian infrastructure.
The administration links the pressure campaign to securing safer navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil flows.
Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, have condemned the strikes and broader US actions, including disputes over frozen assets, while maintaining a posture of resilience and warning of consequences for any parties aiding Washington.
Strikes continue: US forces hit Iranian military sites for a 13th straight night, focusing on capabilities threatening maritime traffic.
Troop surge: American personnel in the region now exceed 50,000, with recent deployments emphasizing sustainment and medical support.
UK on alert: Britain confirms readiness after Iranian designation of bases as targets; B-1 operations from UK soil mark a notable escalation in allied exposure.
Diplomacy: Efforts at de-escalation appear stalled, with both sides trading accusations and maximalist public positions even as back-channel communications persist through intermediaries.