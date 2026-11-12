Merab Dvalishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov brawl in Abu Dhabi ahead of RAF event

The RAF event will take place at Etihad Arena on Saturday, November 14. It remains to be seen whether Wednesday’s altercation or the police questioning will have any impact on the fighters’ participation in the event. But for the time being, the event will continue as planned.

Merab is expected to attend the RAF press conference on Thursday, November 12. Usman's appearance is still not confirmed as he has no association with the organsiation except the link through his brother. RAF will also issue a statement regarding the situation during the press conference.

Dvalishvili and Usman are not scheduled to face each other at RAF Abu Dhabi. The Georgian is set to take on former UFC fighter Marlon Moraes, while Usman is not part of the fight card.

An official source within the Abu Dhabi Police stated that security authorities have summoned all parties involved in the altercation for questioning. This action was taken because the incident occurred in a public space—the hotel lobby—and was captured on camera, even though the Georgian fighter, Merab Dvalishvili, did not file a formal complaint.

“Was doing an interview for RAF in hotel lobby and Usman and his buddies came up from behind and started punching me and my young friend,” Dvalishvili wrote.

The incident took place on Wednesday at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, where Dvalishvili was recording an interview ahead of his appearance at RAF Abu Dhabi. Video footage circulating on social media showed Nurmagomedov approaching the Georgian fighter with a group of men before striking him, triggering a brawl involving members of both camps.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.