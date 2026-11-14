Former UFC champion Julianna Pena joins Emirati racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi

“We come from different sports, but we share the same passion for competition and pushing our limits. It’s always great to see women succeeding in sport, and I hope she enjoyed the ride as much as I did. I’m wishing her all the best for her RAF debut in Abu Dhabi!”

“It was so much fun having Julianna in the car and showing her what it feels like on the track,” she said.

For Al Qubaisi, the meeting was another opportunity to highlight the growing presence of Emirati women in international sport. The racing driver has established herself as one of the country’s leading motorsport representatives, while Pena will be hoping to make a winning start to RAF’s new chapter in Abu Dhabi.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.