Former UFC champion Julianna Pena joins Emirati racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi

Two female sports stars unite ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi debut in thrilling ride
Dubai: Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena got a taste of high-speed motorsport as she joined Emirati racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi for a ride around Yas Marina Circuit on Friday, ahead of her Real American Freestyle (RAF) debut in Abu Dhabi.
Pena swapped the intensity of combat sports for the passenger seat of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, with Al Qubaisi taking the wheel for a high-speed experience around the iconic Formula One circuit.
The ride brought together two prominent female athletes from different sporting backgrounds, with Al Qubaisi showcasing her skills on the track while Pena experienced the G-forces of a high-performance racing car.
For the American fighter, the experience was a memorable one and even provided some extra motivation ahead of her bout at Etihad Arena.
“This was an amazing experience – a dream come true,” Pena said.
“And to see Amna in her glory and the G-forces, it was incredible. It definitely gives me motivation to win on Saturday night!”
Al Qubaisi, one of the UAE’s leading female motorsport talents, enjoyed introducing the former UFC champion to the circuit.
“It was so much fun having Julianna in the car and showing her what it feels like on the track,” she said.
“We come from different sports, but we share the same passion for competition and pushing our limits. It’s always great to see women succeeding in sport, and I hope she enjoyed the ride as much as I did. I’m wishing her all the best for her RAF debut in Abu Dhabi!”
The experience came ahead of a significant night for Pena, who will face Diana Avsaragova in a women’s middleweight crossover bout as RAF makes its Middle East debut in the UAE capital.
Pena, a former UFC champion, is among the headline names on a card that brings together established wrestlers and mixed martial artists.
The event is headlined by UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev taking on former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship.
Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie and Urijah Faber are also among the notable names featuring on the card.
For Al Qubaisi, the meeting was another opportunity to highlight the growing presence of Emirati women in international sport. The racing driver has established herself as one of the country’s leading motorsport representatives, while Pena will be hoping to make a winning start to RAF’s new chapter in Abu Dhabi.