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Chris Weidman replaces Colby Covington to face Khamzat Chimaev at RAF Abu Dhabi

Former UFC champ Weidman set for high-stakes bout against Chimaev

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman
Real American Freestyle

Dubai: Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will replace the injured Colby Covington to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of RAF Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 14, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The pair will compete for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship as Real American Freestyle (RAF) makes its Middle East debut. Covington was forced to withdraw through injury, prompting the organisers to bring in Weidman for the high-profile contest.

The American made his name in the UFC in 2013 when he defeated Anderson Silva to end the Brazilian’s record-breaking middleweight title reign. Weidman went on to defend the championship three times and is also a two-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler.

After returning to competitive wrestling with his RAF debut in May, the 41-year-old now faces Chimaev in his first appearance in Abu Dhabi. The former UFC middleweight champion is known for his aggressive takedowns and relentless pressure.

“I love competing against the best. Khamzat is a tough opponent, and having a title on the line makes this fight even more exciting,” Weidman said. “Abu Dhabi has hosted some of the biggest fights in the world, so getting the chance to compete here for the first time is special. I’m ready to go out there and give it everything I’ve got.”

The event will also feature several major names from wrestling and mixed martial arts, including Arman Tsarukyan, Umar Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Peña.

Newly crowned five-time world champions Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder are also scheduled to compete in the UAE capital.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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