Chris Weidman replaces Colby Covington to face Khamzat Chimaev at RAF Abu Dhabi

“I love competing against the best. Khamzat is a tough opponent, and having a title on the line makes this fight even more exciting,” Weidman said. “Abu Dhabi has hosted some of the biggest fights in the world, so getting the chance to compete here for the first time is special. I’m ready to go out there and give it everything I’ve got.”

After returning to competitive wrestling with his RAF debut in May, the 41-year-old now faces Chimaev in his first appearance in Abu Dhabi. The former UFC middleweight champion is known for his aggressive takedowns and relentless pressure.

The American made his name in the UFC in 2013 when he defeated Anderson Silva to end the Brazilian’s record-breaking middleweight title reign. Weidman went on to defend the championship three times and is also a two-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.