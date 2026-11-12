Eight arrested over fight, two detained for filming the incident
Abu Dhabi Police have arrested eight people involved in a brawl at the entrance to a hotel following previous disputes between them, along with two others who filmed the incident.
Police said legal action had been taken against all 10 people, who were referred to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings in accordance with applicable laws.
The incident occurred when a fight broke out at the hotel entrance over earlier disagreements among several individuals.
Specialised police teams responded immediately and arrested those involved in the altercation, as well as the two people who recorded the incident.
Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security and public order and taking firm action against behaviour that could disrupt public safety or endanger others.
The force also stressed the importance of complying with laws and regulations and demonstrating civilised and responsible behaviour.