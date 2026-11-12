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Court and Crime

Abu Dhabi Police arrest 10 over hotel entrance brawl

Eight arrested over fight, two detained for filming the incident

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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10 people were arrested by Abu Dhabi Police following a hotel entrance fight. Legal proceedings initiated to uphold security and public order.
10 people were arrested by Abu Dhabi Police following a hotel entrance fight. Legal proceedings initiated to uphold security and public order.
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested eight people involved in a brawl at the entrance to a hotel following previous disputes between them, along with two others who filmed the incident.

Police said legal action had been taken against all 10 people, who were referred to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings in accordance with applicable laws.

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The incident occurred when a fight broke out at the hotel entrance over earlier disagreements among several individuals.

Specialised police teams responded immediately and arrested those involved in the altercation, as well as the two people who recorded the incident.

Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security and public order and taking firm action against behaviour that could disrupt public safety or endanger others.

The force also stressed the importance of complying with laws and regulations and demonstrating civilised and responsible behaviour.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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