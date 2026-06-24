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Qatar arrests 25 people after viral restaurant brawl in Doha

Suspects referred to Public Prosecution following altercation in Dafna district

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Twenty-five people of various Arab nationalities have been arrested and referred to Qatar's Public Prosecution for their involvement in a restaurant brawl in Doha.
Twenty-five people of various Arab nationalities have been arrested and referred to Qatar's Public Prosecution for their involvement in a restaurant brawl in Doha.
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Qatar's Ministry of Interior have arrested 25 people of various Arab nationalities following a fight at a restaurant in Doha's upscale Dafna district and referred them to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

The ministry said the arrests were made after authorities investigated an altercation that took place at a restaurant in the area and was widely circulated on social media. The suspects have been referred to prosecutors to complete legal procedures, it added.

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The Interior Ministry stressed that it would take firm action against anyone involved in acts that threaten public security or disrupt public order, reaffirming its commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining safety across the country.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the identities of those arrested, the cause of the dispute, or whether any injuries were reported during the incident. Investigations are continuing.

Videos of the altercation circulated online before the ministry announced the arrests

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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