Suspects referred to Public Prosecution following altercation in Dafna district
Qatar's Ministry of Interior have arrested 25 people of various Arab nationalities following a fight at a restaurant in Doha's upscale Dafna district and referred them to the Public Prosecution for legal action.
The ministry said the arrests were made after authorities investigated an altercation that took place at a restaurant in the area and was widely circulated on social media. The suspects have been referred to prosecutors to complete legal procedures, it added.
The Interior Ministry stressed that it would take firm action against anyone involved in acts that threaten public security or disrupt public order, reaffirming its commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining safety across the country.
Authorities did not immediately disclose the identities of those arrested, the cause of the dispute, or whether any injuries were reported during the incident. Investigations are continuing.
Videos of the altercation circulated online before the ministry announced the arrests