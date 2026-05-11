The facilities were operating without permits or supervision from the relevant agencies
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested 10 Bangladeshi and Indian nationals after shutting down three illegal slaughterhouses operating inside livestock pens in the Kabd area, according to the Ministry of Interior.
The ministry said the operation was carried out by investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department in Jahra Governorate following reports that the sites were being used for unlicensed slaughter activities in violation of public health and agricultural regulations.
Authorities said the facilities were operating without permits or supervision from the relevant agencies, including the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources.
Investigators found that the livestock pens were being used for activities other than those for which they had originally been licensed, breaching safety and health standards.
After obtaining legal authorisation, security teams raided the locations and arrested workers while slaughtering operations were reportedly taking place inside the facilities.
The Ministry of Interior said legal action is being taken against the suspects in coordination with the relevant authorities, adding that inspection and security campaigns will continue across Kuwait to combat violations that could threaten public health and food safety.