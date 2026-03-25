Kuwait arrests six for illegal drone use amid heightened security measures

Suspects referred for legal action as authorities reiterate strict ban on drone use
Dubai: Six people have been arrested in Kuwait for operating aerial drones without permits, in breach of regulations and prior warnings issued during the current period of heightened security, the Ministry of Interior said.
In a media briefing, ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Nasser Bouslaib said the suspects had been referred to the competent authorities for legal action, reiterating a strict ban on unauthorised drone use. He urged the public to comply with official instructions, including refraining from filming or sharing images and videos related to ongoing developments, to support national efforts and maintain security and stability.
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Bouslaib added that explosive ordnance disposal teams had responded to multiple reports over the past 24 hours involving debris from interception operations, bringing the total number of such incidents since the start of the escalation to nearly 500. Air raid sirens were activated twice during the same period, raising the cumulative number of alerts to 118. He stressed that national unity remains central to Kuwait’s ability to confront challenges.
Separately, the General Administration of Customs said it had activated an emergency plan at the onset of the escalation to ensure the continuity of supply chains and the smooth flow of goods across all ports.
Customs spokesperson Raed Al Mathkoor said the plan includes restructuring procedures and rerouting air cargo shipments via land through GCC and neighbouring Arab countries following the suspension of air traffic. Shipments originally destined for Kuwait by air are now transported by road, with clearance procedures completed at air cargo facilities to enhance operational efficiency.