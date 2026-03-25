Oil prices tumbled and stock markets rallied Wednesday on reports that the United States had sent a peace plan to Iran.

After nearly four weeks of conflict, investors jumped on signs that hostilities could be winding down, with the safe-haven dollar losing support.

However, analysts pointed out that the arrival of more US troops in the Middle East and fresh missile strikes exchanged between Iran and Israel suggested chances of escalation remained.

"Oil prices have moved lower... offering some relief to equities that had been weighed down by worries over inflation," noted Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's still a highly fluid situation. Trying to call how the rest of the week plays out would be unwise."