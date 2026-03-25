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Highlights
A delegation from Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development visited LuLu Hypermarket and Carrefour in Al Ain as part of ongoing efforts to monitor market operations and stability, strengthen collaboration with retail outlets, and ensure the smooth flow of supply chains across the emirate.
The UAE stressed that egregious and terrorist Iranian attacks, which have persisted for 26 days, with more than 2,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones targeting critical civilian infrastructure including airports, residential areas, and civilian sites across the UAE, in what it described as a "blatant violation of the state's sovereignty and international humanitarian law".
Iran's egregious attacks have not targeted countries with which it is at war, but rather its neighbours-countries that have repeatedly called for and, over the past months, made intensive efforts to avoid this escalation"Jamal Al Musharakh
In remarks to the Human Rights Council on Wednesday, Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organisations in Geneva, said, "What we are witnessing today is not merely a military escalation, but a systematic, reckless behaviour that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional and international security and stability, particularly as it targets infrastructure directly linked to the safety of civilians, energy security, the global economy, and international supply chains."
He added, "Let us also recall that Iran's egregious attacks have not targeted countries with which it is at war, but rather its neighbours-countries that have repeatedly called for and, over the past months, made intensive efforts to avoid this escalation, based on their firm conviction that military solutions generate crises and serious consequences for the region."
Oil prices tumbled and stock markets rallied Wednesday on reports that the United States had sent a peace plan to Iran.
After nearly four weeks of conflict, investors jumped on signs that hostilities could be winding down, with the safe-haven dollar losing support.
However, analysts pointed out that the arrival of more US troops in the Middle East and fresh missile strikes exchanged between Iran and Israel suggested chances of escalation remained.
"Oil prices have moved lower... offering some relief to equities that had been weighed down by worries over inflation," noted Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"It's still a highly fluid situation. Trying to call how the rest of the week plays out would be unwise."
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The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday that he was "ready" to approve the release of more oil reserves if needed to cushion the impact of the Middle East war on global supplies.
Fatih Birol made the comments on a visit to Tokyo, where Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked the IEA to carry out an additional release "in case the situation drags on".
Since last month, US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's subsequent responses, including its de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have severely disrupted global oil supplies, causing concern over rising prices in Japan and other import-dependent Asian economies.
The IEA previously said member countries would unlock 400 million barrels of oil from their reserves to ease the impact of the Middle East war, the biggest such release ever.
Birol said on Wednesday that the amount was only 20 per cent of the agency's stocks and there was "still a significant amount of oil" left over.
Soon after the UAE's National Center for Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management sent out an alert calling on residents to head to a safe place while it carried out defence ops, another notification went out assuring them that things had been taken care of and the situation is safe and stable.
The UAE's National Center for Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management has just issued an alert via phone, calling on people to seek a safe place and stay there. Steer away from windows, doors and open areas, it added, while it deals with potential missile threats. The alert went out in various areas of Sharjah and Dubai.
The UAE air defence systems on March 25 engaged 9 UAVs launched from Iran.
Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 UAVs.
These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 3 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.
Iran's powerful parliament speaker on Wednesday warned Washington not to test the Islamic republic's determination to defend its territory after the United States was reported to be sending more troops to the Middle East.
"We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments. What the generals have broke, the soldiers can't fix; instead, they will fall victim to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's delusions," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in an X post in English.
"Do not test our resolve to defend our land."
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For many people in the UAE, the past few weeks have been marked by a now-familiar sound - emergency alerts sent directly to mobile phones.
These alerts are issued when the UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirms that its air defence systems are responding to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. At the same time, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) send notifications instructing residents and visitors to shelter in place. Once the threat has passed and interceptions are complete, a follow-up message confirms that the situation is safe.
Here is how these alerts work and why they do not reach everyone equally.
The Philippines has declared a state of national energy emergency, highlighting growing risks to global oil supply as the conflict between US, Israel, and Iran have heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Executive Order (EO) 110 to prepare the country for potential disruptions in fuel production and transportation. As a net importer of petroleum products, the Philippines is highly exposed to global market shocks, particularly those affecting major shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
“The foregoing circumstances pose an imminent danger of a critically low energy supply and that urgent measures are necessary to ensure the stability and adequacy of the country’s energy supply,” read the EO.
Iran's ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday said there had been no talks between Washington or Tehran, after US President Donald Trump signalled tentative progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war.
"We have also heard such details through the media, but according to my information - and contrary to Trump's claims - so far no negotiations, direct or indirect, have taken place between the two countries," said ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, adding that it was "natural that friendly countries are always engaged in consultations with both sides to end this illegitimate aggression".
China's shipping giant Cosco said on Wednesday that it was resuming new bookings for shipments to some Gulf countries, three weeks after it halted most bookings to the region in response to the Middle East war.
The state-owned firm "resumed new bookings for general cargo containers for shipments" to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq "with immediate effect", according to a company statement.
"New booking arrangements and the actual carriage are subject to change due to the volatile situation in the Middle East region", it added.
The US military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operation. The move would add to the growing US military presence in the region as Washington weighs its next steps in the conflict with Iran.
Britain's annual inflation rate was unchanged at 3.0 percent in February, official data showed Wednesday ahead of an expected jump as the Middle East war has sent oil prices surging.
Rising clothes prices last month were "offset by falls in petrol costs, with prices collected before the start of the conflict in the Middle East and subsequent rise in crude oil prices", noted Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics.
Saudi Civil Defense says shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on the roofs of two houses in the Eastern Region, one of which was under construction, causing limited material damage but no injuries. Authorities said the incident followed the interception of a missile, with emergency teams assessing the site and ensuring the area remains safe.
The Israeli military on Wednesday announced it had struck a naval cruise missile production facility operating under Iran's ministry of defence in Tehran.
"In recent days, the Israeli air force acting on IDF intelligence struck two key naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran," the military said.
According to the military, the facility was used to "develop and manufacture long-range naval cruise missiles, which are capable of rapidly destroying targets at sea and on land".
The strikes "represent another step in deepening the damage done to the regime's military production infrastructure", it added.
Nobody knows how many naval mines were deployed by Iran in the Hormuz Strait.
One estimate puts the number to "at least a dozen naval mines, possibly fewer" placed at specific points IRGC elements know in the narrow waterway that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil.
Lebanese state media reported on Wednesday that Israeli strikes killed at least six people in a town and a Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Sidon area, and three more in another town.
Israel has stepped up its campaign against Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah, whose rocket attacks on March 2 pulled Lebanon into the regional war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Citing the health ministry, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said four people were killed in an "Israeli enemy raid" on the town of Adloun, and another two in a strike on an apartment in the Mieh Mieh refugee camp that left four wounded.
In another area of southern Lebanon, the NNA earlier said an Israeli raid on the town of Habboush killed at least three people and wounded 18 others.
U.S. President Donald Trump's surprising claim this week that talks with Iran were yielding great progress has only raised more confusion over a war whose goals were already unclear. The most basic question: What talks?
A 15-point plan from the Trump administration offering a potential pathway to an exit was offered late Tuesday to Iran through Pakistan, according to a person briefed on the contours of the plan but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.
Here is a look at what's known and not known about possible talks to wind down the war.
Saudi Arabia says its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 16 more unmanned aerial vehicles and one ballistic missile in the Eastern Region early Wednesday, according to Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki. The latest interceptions bring the total number of drones downed since the start of Iranian aggression to 723, along with 58 missiles, including 51 ballistic and seven cruise missiles.
The price of diesel in Vietnam has more than doubled since the start of the war in the Middle East, according to figures released by the trade ministry on Wednesday.
Diesel prices have skyrocketed about 105 percent from February 26, two days before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. The government raised the price to 39,660 dong ($1.50) per litre Wednesday, up from 19,270 dong last month, trade ministry figures showed.
The price of 95-octane petrol also jumped nearly 68 percent over the same period, from 20,150 dong to 33,840 dong.
US forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran, significantly reducing the country’s combat capability, according to US Central Command. The strikes are part of Operation Epic Fury, which has targeted missile sites, storage facilities, naval assets and other military infrastructure across Iran in an effort to weaken its ability to project force in the region.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday. "According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal". IAEA Director General Mariano Grossi, in an X post, reiterated his call for "maximum restraint" to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had fired missiles at Israel as well as military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.
A Guards statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB said that "targets in the heart of the occupied territories", meaning Israel, and US military bases in the region "were struck by precision-guided liquid- and solid-fuel missile systems and attack drones".
Iran says non-hostile vessels will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with the country’s competent authorities, according to a statement posted by its Iranian UN mission on X.
The mission said ships can transit the vital waterway as long as they do not participate in or support aggression against Iran and fully comply with declared safety and security regulations. The message signals Tehran’s intent to maintain strict control over the strategic shipping route until a broader deal is reached.
The impact of the Middle East conflict is moving steadily from global markets into household budgets, with early signs already visible in fuel and transport. Pressure is expected to build in stages, spreading across food, goods and services if disruptions persist.
The Strait of Hormuz sits at the centre of this shift. It carries a large share of global oil and trade flows, and any slowdown quickly feeds into prices that consumers eventually pay.
Five drones targeting the Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson said, in the latest aerial engagement reported since hostilities escalated.
Kuwaiti air defense systems are actively intercepting hostile missiles and drones that entered the country’s airspace, Ministry of Defense spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al Atwan has announced. Authorities say the systems were engaged to neutralize incoming threats and protect critical infrastructure.
Brent crude oil, the global market benchmark, dropped close to six percent Wednesday after US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran.
At around 0030 GMT, a barrel of Brent crude was down 5.92 percent at $98.30. Benchmark US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, was down 5.01 percent at $87.72.
Kuwait’s General Civil Aviation Authority said Iranian drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, triggering a fire at the site.
Official spokesperson Abdullah Al Rajhi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that initial reports indicate the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.
Authorities said emergency procedures were activated immediately, with firefighting teams and relevant agencies responding to contain the blaze. Efforts are under way to secure the site and assess the full extent of the damage.
US President Donald Trump has declared: "This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news."
He also pointed out: "Iran is going to make a deal. The new leadership gave us a significant present that showed me that we're dealing with the right people."
Trump did not mention the people on the Iranian side that the US leadership is currently dealing with.
The global oil market is flashing signs of volatility with massive divergences across major crudes. While US and some producer benchmarks surge on supply fears, premium Middle East grades are sliding — painting a picture of a market under extreme geopolitical stress.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump during which the Indian leader reaffirmed its support for immediate de-escalation and the restoration of peace, while stressing that “ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.”
Day 25: UAE intercepts threats from Iran ; 1dead, 5 hurt in Bahrain
Day 24: Netanyahu speaks with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests
Day 23: Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg