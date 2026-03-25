Iran's Hormuz trap: What to know about IRGC's naval mines deployment

“We’re dealing with a regime that is pathological liars and cheaters, and they have done everything they can to deceive us in the past...So we have to look at these people — we know who they are, 47 years now. And President Trump knows exactly who these people are, and I think he knows what he wants out of this. He wants, essentially, for them to surrender everything that we would take from them by force. That makes some sense,” Keane told Fox.