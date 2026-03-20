Freight, insurance and delays rise, pushing up prices on daily essentials
Dubai: A disruption thousands of kilometres away is beginning to show up where it matters most to consumers, at the checkout counter, where everyday essentials, electronics and even construction materials face rising costs linked to shipping risks across the Gulf.
Logistics experts tracking vessel movements say the pressure is building through a familiar chain reaction. Insurance premiums spike first, routes become uncertain, transit times stretch, and freight costs climb. What begins at sea eventually lands in retail pricing.
“Shipping companies continuously assess risks in coordination with maritime authorities and insurers,” said Sheikh Haris, CEO of Gallop Shipping in Dubai. “Any disruption around such chokepoints naturally affects operations. Transit times can lengthen and freight rates tend to rise due to higher insurance costs, additional security measures, and possible congestion at ports.”
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The Strait of Hormuz remains central to this equation, acting as the primary gateway into the Gulf’s import-driven economy.
Shipping lines are already adjusting operations. Some vessels are slowing down or modifying schedules, while others are taking longer routes to avoid high-risk zones.
Dr Sathya Menon, Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Ocean Corporation, said rerouting is no small shift. “In some cases, vessels are being redirected via longer routes such as around the Cape of Good Hope, which can significantly extend transit times,” he said, adding that delays of up to 20 to 25 days are being recorded on certain routes.
Such changes reduce the number of voyages ships can complete in a year, tightening capacity and pushing freight rates higher. Congestion at alternative ports adds another layer of cost.
The region has invested significantly in logistics resilience, including large port hubs like Jebel Ali Port, Hamad Port, Shuwaikh Port, King Abdulaziz Port, and Khalifa Bin Salman Port, strategic stockpiles, and diversified sourcing. These measures help absorb short-term disruptions, but prolonged disruptions would still increase costs and create supply pressure.Dr Sathya Menon, Chairman and Managing Director at Blue Ocean Corporation
“The war-risk insurance is one of the first cost elements that reacts to geopolitical tensions,” said Sheikh Haris. “These premiums can increase significantly during conflict periods, sometimes several times higher than normal levels.”
Data from the shipping sector shows how steep that increase has been. Premiums that typically range between 0.2% and 0.5% of a vessel’s value have jumped to as high as 3% in current conditions, according to Menon. In extreme cases, insurers have raised rates by more than 1000%.
For large tankers valued at $200 million to $300 million, that translates into millions of dollars per voyage. These costs do not stay within the industry. They are passed through supply chains in the form of war-risk surcharges, sometimes adding between $1,500 and $4,000 per container.
Rising shipping costs are already beginning to move through global supply chains, with industry leaders warning that the impact will ultimately reach consumers. Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Maersk, said transport cost increases linked to the conflict are passed through automatically via fuel and logistics pricing mechanisms, meaning higher freight charges will be reflected in the prices paid by shoppers.
He noted that fuel-driven cost increases alone are adding around $200 per container, translating into freight hikes of roughly 15% to 20% depending on routes and cargo, reinforcing expectations that everyday goods from food to electronics will gradually become more expensive.
Despite the strain, the region’s logistics backbone remains intact. Years of investment in ports, inventory systems and sourcing strategies are cushioning the immediate impact.
Ports such as Jebel Ali continue to operate as major hubs, while east coast facilities offer some operational flexibility. Yet the scale of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be easily replaced.
Industries such as automotive components, electronics, and construction materials may also experience cost pressures as freight rates and logistics expenses rise. That said, the Gulf has built strong logistics resilience over the years, supported by world-class ports, diversified sourcing, and robust inventory planning. Logistics is not just the movement of cargo. It is the movement of economies. And in this industry, we don’t panic; we plan.Sheikh Haris, CEO of Gallop Shipping
“The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors,” said Sheikh Haris. “The Strait of Hormuz is more than a shipping lane — it is the gateway of the Gulf economy.”
Menon echoed that view, noting that while infrastructure investments help absorb short-term shocks, prolonged disruption would still drive up costs and tighten supply conditions.
Consumers are unlikely to see empty shelves, at least in the near term. Price increases tend to appear gradually, driven by rising logistics and energy costs.
“If disruptions persist for several weeks, the first sectors likely to feel the impact would typically be fast-moving consumer goods, food imports, and retail products that depend on consistent shipping cycles,” said Sheikh Haris.
Menon pointed to a broader list of sectors already exposed to cost pressures, including fuel, petrochemicals, textiles and electronics. Oil prices moving above $100 per barrel are feeding into production and transport costs across industries.
Food imports remain particularly sensitive given the region’s reliance on overseas supply, while electronics and consumer goods feel the impact quickly due to their dependence on container shipping from Asia.
Shipping industry experts insist the industry’s role is to keep cargo moving, even under strain.
“In logistics, our job is not to explain disruptions to customers. It is to find solutions,” said Sheikh Haris. “Logistics is not just the movement of cargo. It is the movement of economies. And in this industry, we don’t panic; we plan.”
That planning may soften the immediate blow, but the direction is clear. Higher insurance, longer routes and rising fuel costs are feeding into freight rates, and those costs are steadily making their way into the price of everyday goods worldwide.