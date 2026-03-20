Dr Sathya Menon, Chairman and Managing Director of Blue Ocean Corporation, said rerouting is no small shift. “In some cases, vessels are being redirected via longer routes such as around the Cape of Good Hope, which can significantly extend transit times,” he said, adding that delays of up to 20 to 25 days are being recorded on certain routes.

Rising shipping costs are already beginning to move through global supply chains, with industry leaders warning that the impact will ultimately reach consumers. Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Maersk, said transport cost increases linked to the conflict are passed through automatically via fuel and logistics pricing mechanisms, meaning higher freight charges will be reflected in the prices paid by shoppers.

For large tankers valued at $200 million to $300 million, that translates into millions of dollars per voyage. These costs do not stay within the industry. They are passed through supply chains in the form of war-risk surcharges, sometimes adding between $1,500 and $4,000 per container.

Data from the shipping sector shows how steep that increase has been. Premiums that typically range between 0.2% and 0.5% of a vessel’s value have jumped to as high as 3% in current conditions, according to Menon. In extreme cases, insurers have raised rates by more than 1000%.

“In logistics, our job is not to explain disruptions to customers. It is to find solutions,” said Sheikh Haris. “Logistics is not just the movement of cargo. It is the movement of economies. And in this industry, we don’t panic; we plan.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.