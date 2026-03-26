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Highlights
US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.
A widening credibility gap is emerging at the heart of the 2026 Iran war: as Washington and Tehran issue starkly contradictory narratives — raising fears that diplomacy is collapsing even as both sides publicly claim otherwise.
The White House insists that negotiations with Iran remain “productive,” downplaying reports that Iran regime authorties have rejected a sweeping US peace proposal aimed at ending the war. Officials say backchannel discussions — possibly via intermediaries such as Pakistan and Turkey — are still alive and could soon evolve into formal talks.
Iran's Abbas Araghchi has bluntly denied that any negotiations are taking place, stressing that reviewing proposals through mediators “does not mean talks.” An Iranian military spokesperson reportedly accused the US of “negotiating with itself,” while senior figures warn that past "betrayals" have destroyed any remaining trust.
UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones.
The US military has reportedly escalated operations in the Strait of Hormuz. According to General Dan “Razin” Caine, A-10 "Warthogs" are now actively targeting Iranian fast-attack boats, including remote-controlled vessels laden with bombs that threaten oil tankers. AH-64 Apache gunships are also engaging drones and Iranian militia-linked threats. This marks a significant shift in Pentagon's strategy involving the use of military hardware for close-range battlefield control see combat action.
"A ceasefire is not enough. We need a decisive outcome that fully addresses the entire range of Iran’s threats: its nuclear capabilities, missiles, drones, terrorist proxies, and its siege on international maritime routes. The UAE stands strong and clear in the face of the Iranian threat," stated Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to Washington, in an article (The UAE stands up to Iran) he wrote for The Wall Street Journal.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated he welcomes Pakistan’s timely and constructive offer to host dialogue between the US and Iran. "I commend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leaders of other friendly nations for stepping forward at a moment of acute regional danger, following the earlier commendable efforts of the leadership of Oman and other friendly countries. Pakistan’s relationships with the relevant parties, and its standing as a credible voice in the Muslim world, place it in a strong position to help create the conditions for meaningful negotiations. Malaysia supports this initiative and encourages in particular the United States and Iran to respond in the spirit in which it was offered. I note with cautious hope the signals, however incomplete, that suggest some space for diplomacy may still exist."
US forces continue striking targets to degrade the Iranian regime's military infrastructure and capabilities that have threatened American troops and regional partners for decades, as per the US Central Command.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced late on Wednesday that the Kuwait State Security Service has successfully thwarted a terrorist plot and dismantled a network that planned to carry out assassinations of State symbols and leaders and undermine the country's supreme interests.
The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Brigadier Nasser Abusulaib, said in a televised statement that following intensive surveillance and security investigations, the authorities dismantled a network consisting of five citizens and one non-Kuwaiti individual whose citizenship had been revoked.
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the unanimous adoption by the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) of the resolution titled "Effects of the Recent Military Aggression Launched by Iran."
The resolution was submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on behalf of the GCC states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, receiving exceptional and broad support from more than 100 countries across various regional groups.
The State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Jordan renewed their condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks, "which constitute a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, whether carried out directly or through their proxies and armed factions they support in the region."
The group stated: "We stress, in particular, the attacks carried out by armed factions loyal to Iran from the Republic of Iraq against a number of countries in the region, as well as their facilities and infrastructure. These acts are a breach of international laws and conventions and a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any attacks or threats against neighboring states, including through the use of proxies."
Asian countries are feeling the growing impact of the Middle East war thousands of miles away. South Korea has been grappling with fuel supplies, implementing a nationwide energy saving campaign while Thailand has also asked employees to ditch suits in offices and lower air conditioning.
As the knock-on effects of the fuel crunch unravels, dozens of petrol stations in Australia had reportedly ran out of supplies. The Philippines has become the first country to declare national emergency over Middle East war. Amid the tanker squeeze in the Hormuz Strait, certain fuel retailers in markets ranging from South Africa to Chile are already rationing fuel or running dry, Reuters reported.
In India, meanwhile, serpentine queues had been seen at fuel pumps, with police reportedly being deployed at Gujarat petrol stations amid panic over potential fuel shortages, as Iran’s blockade of Hormuz disrupts a route that carries over 40% of India’s crude imports.
Day 26: US preparing to deploy 1,000 troops to Middle East
Day 25: UAE intercepts threats from Iran ; 1dead, 5 hurt in Bahrain
Day 24: Netanyahu speaks with Trump, vows to protect Israel's interests
Day 23: Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Day 22: Trump says US considering ‘winding down’ war
Day 21: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg