A widening credibility gap is emerging at the heart of the 2026 Iran war: as Washington and Tehran issue starkly contradictory narratives — raising fears that diplomacy is collapsing even as both sides publicly claim otherwise.

The White House insists that negotiations with Iran remain “productive,” downplaying reports that Iran regime authorties have rejected a sweeping US peace proposal aimed at ending the war. Officials say backchannel discussions — possibly via intermediaries such as Pakistan and Turkey — are still alive and could soon evolve into formal talks.

Iran's Abbas Araghchi has bluntly denied that any negotiations are taking place, stressing that reviewing proposals through mediators “does not mean talks.” An Iranian military spokesperson reportedly accused the US of “negotiating with itself,” while senior figures warn that past "betrayals" have destroyed any remaining trust.