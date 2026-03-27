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US-Israel War on Iran Day 28: Trump suspends operations targeting Iran's energy facilities for 10 days

Conflict deepens amid talks, with fears for food, energy and economy

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Gulf News Report
US-Israel-Iran war
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Middle East on edge as Israel strikes Tehran and Trump weighs next move.
Middle East on edge as Israel strikes Tehran and Trump weighs next move.
Israeli strikes in Tehran and escalating US pressure on Iran signal a deepening conflict, even as Washington pauses attacks to allow talks. Regional tensions remain high following deadly incidents in the UAE, while shipping through Hormuz shows cautious recovery. Experts warn prolonged war could trigger global food, energy and economic shocks in the months ahead. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the conflict and diplomatic efforts:

Highlights

Oil drops as Trump pauses Iran strikes, but stock traders nervous

Oil prices fell Friday after Donald Trump again pushed back a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though most equities also dropped as traders shrugged at the news following a series of conflicting messaging from the White House.

Oil prices fell more than one percent Friday, though that only partially pared the previous day's surge amid growing anxiety that the conflict will last far longer than first thought.

Brent is up almost 50 percent since the war began on February 28, while West Texas Intermediate has risen around 40 percent.

Equities struggled following hefty losses in Wall Street.

Tokyo and Seoul, which had been the standout performers in the first two months of the year, were among the biggest losers, while Hong Kong, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei Jakarta and Manila were also sharply lower.

Shanghai and Singapore fluctuated.

Investors are also increasingly sceptical about the messaging from the White House, with Trump often flipping between threats and talk of peace.

Israel military says carried out 'wide-scale' strike on Tehran

Israel's military said its forces carried out strikes on "infrastructure" targets in Tehran early Friday, nearly a month into the Middle East war.

A brief military statement said Israeli forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran".

IRGC Navy Admiral Tangsiri killed, CentCom confirms

The US Central Command has confirmed the death of Admiral Alireza Tangsiri even as the US military called on Iranians serving in the IRGC Navy to "immediately abandon their post and return home".

“US military strikes on the IRGC-N will continue. Therefore, we call on every Iranian serving in the IRGC-N to immediately abandon their post and return home to avoid further risk of unnecessary injury or death,” said US Admiral Brad Cooper, CentCom Commander.

Explosions heard from south Beirut

Lebanese media reported an Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs early Friday, as AFP correspondents heard several explosions from the Hezbollah stronghold, which Israel has repeatedly struck since war erupted this month.

AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing from the area after the raid.

Israel has previously issued sweeping evacuation warnings for the area, but provided no specific warning in advance of Friday's strike, which came in the early hours of the morning.

Jordan condemns Iran attack on the UAE

Jordan has strongly condemned Iranian attack on United Arab Emirates, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality. Several others were injured, including a Jordanian citizen, an Emirati national, and an Indian national, following fall of debris in Abu Dhabi.

Hormuz reality check: Tankers are 'coming back', says US

Shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz are showing early signs of life again, with the US Department of the Treasury signaling a cautious rebound in maritime traffic — even as war tensions with Iran continue to dominate headlines.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said vessel movement in and out of the Arabian Gulf is now "increasing day by day", describing the shift as “the beginning” of a broader recovery.

"You're starting to see more and more movement in and out of the Gulf today, and this is more than yesterday, and this is the beginning."

Trump suspends operations targeting Iran's energy facilities for 10 days

US President Donald J. Trump announced a suspension of operations linked to targeting Iran's energy facilities for 10 days, effective until 6 April 2026. This move represents a 10-day extension of the current pause and comes as part of ongoing talks.

In a statement published on Truth Social, President Trump explained that the decision followed a request from the Iranian government. He noted that current discussions "are going very well," despite what he described as "erroneous statements to the contrary."

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Karishma Nandkeolyar and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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