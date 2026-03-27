India shuts down lockdown rumours amid Iran war fears

Minister says no proposal under consideration as false claims spread online
New Delhi: The Indian government has dismissed rumours suggesting a possible nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing Iran conflict, calling the claims “completely false”.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there is no proposal under consideration for any such restrictions, urging the public not to believe or circulate unverified information.
According to media reports, the clarification comes after social media posts speculated that escalating tensions in the Middle East could lead to emergency measures in India.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Officials said the government is closely monitoring global developments, particularly their potential impact on energy supplies and trade routes, but stressed that there is no cause for alarm. Authorities are instead focused on ensuring stability in fuel availability and supply chains.
India, which imports a significant portion of its crude oil, has previously taken steps to diversify energy sources and maintain strategic reserves to cushion against global disruptions.
Experts noted that while geopolitical tensions can influence oil prices and logistics, such developments do not automatically translate into domestic restrictions like lockdowns.
The government has reiterated its appeal for citizens to rely on official channels for updates and avoid spreading misinformation, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.