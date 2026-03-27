‘Abandon your posts or die’: US Admiral tells Iranians in IRGC Navy, confirms Tangsiri's death

A handout photo released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows boats manoeuvering around a tanker vessel during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. Inset, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, head of IRGC-N, who was reportedly killed on Thursday (March 26, 2026) alongside senior officials in an Israeli airstrike in Bandar Abbas, Iran's primary naval and commercial hub. AFP | Gulf News