GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE air defences intercept incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

Public urged to stay safe amid missile interceptions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE flag
UAE flag

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence said air defence systems and fighter aircraft were engaging incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran.

The ministry said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, while fighter jets were dealing with cruise missiles and drones.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Authorities urged the public to follow safety instructions issued by relevant agencies and to remain cautious. 

The ministry also warned residents not to approach, touch or photograph any debris resulting from interceptions and to allow specialised teams to handle such incidents.

Members of the public were urged to report any related incidents by contacting emergency authorities.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE flag

US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 28: What you need to know

2m read
US‑Israel war with Iran Day 23: What you need to know

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 23: What you need to know

3m read
Two soldiers and six civilians killed following missile and drone attacks on UAE

8 killed, 160 injured in UAE so far in Iranian strikes

2m read
Pieces of missiles and drones recovered after Iran’s strikes are displayed during a press briefing by the UAE government held in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026.

UAE intercepts 10 Iranian ballistic missiles, 26 drones

1m read