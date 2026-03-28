UAE air defences intercept incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran

Public urged to stay safe amid missile interceptions
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence said air defence systems and fighter aircraft were engaging incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran.
The ministry said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, while fighter jets were dealing with cruise missiles and drones.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Authorities urged the public to follow safety instructions issued by relevant agencies and to remain cautious.
The ministry also warned residents not to approach, touch or photograph any debris resulting from interceptions and to allow specialised teams to handle such incidents.
Members of the public were urged to report any related incidents by contacting emergency authorities.