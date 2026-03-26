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UAE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Abu Dhabi after missile interception debris

The incident left two dead, three injured, and several vehicles damaged

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident in Sweihan Street, where falling debris from a successfully intercepted ballistic missile caused casualties and property damage.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, injuries to three others, and damage to several vehicles. Officials have confirmed that emergency services were promptly on the scene.

Authorities have urged the public to rely solely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

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UAE air defences intercept Iranian attacks

Thursday morning, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. Authorities added that the situation remains under close monitoring and urged the public to rely only on official government sources for updates.

On 25 March 2026, UAE air defence systems engaged nine UAVs launched from Iran, part of ongoing regional hostilities. Since the onset of what the MOD described as blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have successfully intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 UAVs targeting the country.

Casualties and impact

The latest incident in Abu Dhabi adds to the toll, bringing total deaths to 11, with 2 killed and 3 injured today from falling debris after a successfully intercepted missile. These sustained attacks have previously resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

Three members of the UAE armed forces have been martyred in the line of duty, while six foreign nationals — including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationals — were killed in separate incidents linked to missile and UAV debris.

A total of 166 people were injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe across multiple nationalities.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and reiterate that residents should follow official updates and avoid sharing unverified information.

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