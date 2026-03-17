Pakistani national killed in Abu Dhabi after UAE intercepts Iranian threats

Authorities confirm fatality after shrapnel falls in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident in the Bani Yas area after shrapnel fell following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.
The incident resulted in the death of a Pakistani national, according to an official statement. Emergency teams were deployed to the site, and authorities swiftly secured the area.
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Officials confirmed that the missile was successfully intercepted, but debris from the interception caused the fatal incident.
Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.
Residents are also advised to remain vigilant and follow official guidance as updates are issued.