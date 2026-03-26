UAE schools reveal safety plans for proposed reopening: lockdown drills, safe zones

Aerial threat protocols in place to protect students, say schools that seek to reopen
Dubai: As some of the UAE's largest private school groups seek regulatory approval to reopen campuses ahead of the April 3 distance learning deadline, they are laying out in detail what they have done to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students and staff amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.
From emergency lockdown frameworks to transport contingencies, the measures being put in place paint a picture of schools preparing for a range of scenarios even as all of them confirmed that they will provide hybrid learning to support those who wish to continue online classes.
Dubai's education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has confirmed that any institution seeking to return to in-person learning must submit a formal request with clear justification. Each application will be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on a case-by-case basis, with student safety the overriding criterion.
Leams Group, which operates four schools across five campuses in Dubai has applied to reopen specifically for examination cohorts, with British curriculum board exams due to begin in April.
Nabil Hasan Lahir, CEO of Leams Education told Gulf News that the proposed reopening is limited to identified examination groups only, to facilitate accurate assessments, completion of essential mock exams, and focused preparation for board papers.
A comprehensive, multi-layered risk assessment has been completed, covering facility readiness, staff availability, and aerial threat response procedures. "All facilities are fully functional and compliant with safety requirements. Staff availability stands at 100 per cent," Lahir said.
According to Lahir, a detailed reopening plan has been formally submitted to KHDA. The group's Emergency Response Framework covers the following key protocols:
Aerial threats: Upon any official advisory, students are immediately moved to designated internal safe zones away from exposed areas, with real-time coordination with UAE authorities
Lockdown and evacuation: Clearly defined procedures are in place for both internal lockdown and controlled evacuation, with regular drills conducted so staff and students are fully prepared
Risk mitigation: Ongoing risk assessments are carried out in line with national guidance, with controlled campus access and strict supervision of entry and exit points
Transport contingencies: Students are retained safely on campus until secure transport is confirmed, with continuous communication to parents about any delays or changes
Continuity planning: A structured plan supports temporary closure, phased reopening, or a swift transition back to distance learning, as directed by authorities
Staff preparedness: All staff are trained in emergency response, evacuation, and first aid, with clear internal communication channels for coordinated action
Taaleem said the group’s schools have comprehensive procedures in place for emergency preparedness that are regularly reviewed and rehearsed.
"These include clear protocols for a range of scenarios, including the ability to respond quickly to any change in circumstances, communicate effectively with families and, if required, transition seamlessly back to distance learning,” said Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem.
He said the priority in all situations is to ensure the safety and security of students and staff, supported by clear and coordinated action.
“At every stage, the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remains paramount, with all planning focused on providing a safe, controlled, and supportive learning environment. We understand that this is an uncertain time for many families, and our focus throughout has been to provide reassurance, clarity, and flexibility, while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our entire school community,” he added.
GEMS Education's Chief Risk and Assurance Officer, Nauman Ali Khan, said the group has conducted multi-factor risk assessments for schools it is proposing to open, covering location, nature of real estate, and perimeter safety.
He clarified that the group has applied to reopen only some of its schools next week for certain year groups, to support exam preparation for senior students in a safe environment.
The group has also reviewed and strengthened its emergency response protocols in light of the current situation.
"Our schools benefit from comprehensive emergency response plans. These plans have been reviewed and modified to take into account current threat factors. We have also reviewed school-specific emergency response arrangements. We are only proposing to open schools which have been deemed safe based on our internal risk assessment,” said Khan.
Meanwhile, some schools that have not applied to reopen early have also been readying themselves for a smooth and safe transition anytime.
Woodlem Education, which runs eight schools and two nurseries, is one such group. While online learning has currently been extended until April 3, the group is fully prepared to transition back to onsite learning upon receipt of regulatory guidance, said Asmal Ahmed, CEO, Woodlem Education.
“Our decision to move to onsite learning is driven by a comprehensive risk assessment that places student and staff safety at the forefront. From campus readiness and trained personnel to secure transport and real-time parent communication, every aspect is carefully planned,” he said.
In line with UAE safety protocols, the group said, it is fully prepared to respond to external threats, including missile or drone risks, with immediate indoor relocation, lockdown procedures, and clear communication systems.
“Should a sudden closure be required, parents will be informed promptly, with controlled dismissal processes in place to ensure every child’s safety,” explained Ahmed.