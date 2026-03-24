UAE's largest private school group seeks reopening campuses for key year groups next week
Dubai: The UAE's largest private education group has applied to reopen select schools from next week, with a focus on supporting senior students ahead of crucial examinations.
GEMS Education, which operates dozens of schools across the country, confirmed to Gulf News on Tuesday that it has formally applied to reopen some of its schools for certain year groups from March 30, becoming one of the first major groups to do so after UAE authorities gave private institutions the option to submit requests to return to in-person learning.
Earlier today, Gulf News first reported that Taaleem, which has a portfolio of 37 schools across the UAE, became one of the first private school groups to formally begin the process of submitting applications to reopen its campuses, with the intention of welcoming students back to face-to-face learning from Monday, March 30.
Taaleem had said it is a coordinated, sector-wide approach, with major school groups across the UAE working in close alignment and progressing applications to reopen in line with the guidance of the education authorities.
Within hours, Nauman Ali Khan, Chief Risk and Assurance Officer at GEMS Education, confirmed GEMS’s decision and said is rooted in a clear educational priority.
"We have applied for reopening some of our schools next week for certain year groups. Our approach is driven by our desire to support exam preparation for our senior students in a safe environment," he said.
Before moving ahead, GEMS surveyed parent communities in the relevant year groups to gauge comfort levels and the response was largely supportive.
"Most parents have expressed the desire to return to campus," said Khan.
He was quick to add, however, that returning to school is not being forced on anyone. "It is pertinent to mention that return to school is encouraged but not mandated in case there are parents that do not deem it to be safe," he said.
GEMS has conducted detailed, school-by-school risk assessments before deciding which campuses to propose for reopening. "We have undertaken comprehensive, multi-factor risk assessments for schools that we are proposing to open next week, including location, nature of real estate and perimeter safety. In addition, we have also reviewed school-specific emergency response arrangements. We are only proposing to open schools which have been deemed safe based on our internal risk assessment," Khan explained.
The group has also reviewed and strengthened its emergency response protocols in light of the current situation. "Our schools benefit from comprehensive emergency response plans. These plans have been reviewed and modified to take into account current threat factors," said Khan.
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Students who are not comfortable returning to campus will face no academic consequences for staying home. "In line with current regulatory guidance, students will have the option to continue distance learning without academic penalties if they are uncomfortable with in-person attendance," said Khan.
He added that the spirit of the reopening is one of genuine support, not obligation. "As the school opening is being planned to entirely benefit our students, it is vital that they are comfortable being there. In this regard, we do not believe it will be conducive to force attendance," he said.
GEMS also noted that it leveraged significant regional experience to swiftly transition to online learning at the outset, ensuring a seamless student experience while maintaining structured communication with parents throughout.
On mental health and staff support, Khan said the group has been focused on wellbeing from the very start of the crisis. "Our approach has involved encouraging high levels of engagement amongst our students and staff, clear communication within GEMS and with our families, and flexibility around working arrangements," he said.
"I am very proud of how the entire organisation has continued to come together to support each other and our students and families in these testing times," Khan added.