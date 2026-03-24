UAE private schools seek to resume in-person learning next week

Taaleem among first school groups to seek return to face-to-face classes from March 30
Dubai: As UAE authorities open the door for private schools to apply for a return to in-person learning, one of the country's biggest education groups has moved swiftly to request the resumption of classroom teaching from next week.
Taaleem, which has a portfolio of 37 schools across the UAE, has become among the first private school groups to formally begin the process of submitting applications to reopen its campuses, with the intention of welcoming students back to face-to-face learning from Monday, March 30, Gulf News can reveal.
The move follows the announcement by UAE authorities that private schools, nurseries, and universities may submit requests to return to in-person learning based on operational and educational needs, with requests reviewed in coordination with authorities.
The Ministry of Education of the UAE had said this when it announced that distance learning will continue for two weeks at the start of the third academic term after spring break from March 23.
The development also follows neighbouring Qatar announcing a gradual resumption of in-person learning, with full face-to-face classes set to resume from Sunday, March 29.
In a letter to staff, a copy of which has been seen by Gulf News, Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem confirmed that the group had already begun the application process, pending approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Ministry of Education.
"The regulatory authorities have now given schools the option to apply for a return to in-person learning. Taaleem has therefore begun the process of submitting applications to reopen our campuses," Williamson wrote.
"Subject to approval from KHDA, ADEK, and the Ministry of Education, our intention is to welcome back those students who wish to return to face-to-face learning from Monday, 30 March."
All Taaleem staff are being asked to return to campuses from March 30, with the group saying it will share further operational details and campus-specific guidance once approvals are confirmed.
Williamson acknowledged the significance of the transition. "We recognise that this represents another transition, and we are very mindful of the adjustments this may require. Your flexibility, professionalism, and continued focus on our students are deeply appreciated," he said.
Confirming the move to Gulf News, Taaleem said that it had conducted a School Reopening Parental Survey to gauge sentiment among families ahead of the move. The findings painted a mixed but broadly positive picture.
"Through ongoing engagement and our 'Parent Survey', we are seeing a balanced picture, with many families expressing confidence in a return to campus, alongside others who prefer a more cautious approach. This feedback has been central to shaping our planning, ensuring that we are responsive to the needs and concerns of our community," said Williamson.
On emergency preparedness, Williamson said Taaleem's schools have comprehensive procedures in place.
"These include clear protocols for a range of scenarios, including the ability to respond quickly to any change in circumstances, communicate effectively with families, and, if required, transition seamlessly back to distance learning. Our priority in all situations is to ensure the safety and security of students and staff, supported by clear and coordinated action," he said.
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Importantly, families, who are not yet comfortable with a return to campus, will not be forced to make a choice between their child's education and their safety concerns.
"We will continue to provide distance and hybrid learning options alongside any return to campus, ensuring that students can continue their education without disruption," said Williamson.
Mental health and staff wellbeing are also being taken care of. "Across our schools, we have taken additional steps to strengthen the care and support we provide to every student, including regular check-ins, dedicated wellbeing support, and clear structures that help students maintain a sense of routine and connection. We are equally focused on supporting our staff through ongoing communication, collaboration, and access to support where needed," Williamson added.
The Taaleem CEO clarified that reopening decisions are not being made unilaterally. He stressed that the push to reopen is part of a broader, unified movement across the private education sector.
"This is a coordinated, sector-wide approach, with major school groups across the UAE working in close alignment and progressing applications to reopen in line with the guidance of the education authorities. Any move towards in-person learning is therefore not taken in isolation but is fully aligned with the direction and approval of KHDA, ADEK, and the Ministry of Education," he said.
He added that the group's priority throughout has been to "provide reassurance, clarity, and flexibility, while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our entire school community."
Meanwhile, parents confirmed to Gulf News that some schools have already begun sending out surveys seeking their views on sending children back to campus.
Yara Bou Hadir, a Lebanese mother of two who has lived in Dubai for more than 10 years, said she received such a survey from her children's French curriculum school in Meydan on Tuesday morning. Her older child, aged eight, is in CP (Grade 2/Year 3) and her younger child, aged four, is in Moyenne Section (FS1).
"The survey asked whether I would be comfortable sending my children — either all or some of them — to school during the week of March 30, subject to KHDA approval for reopening. It also asked about our location during that week," she said.
Bou Hadir said her family is currently in Dubai and would be comfortable with a return to campus. "We trust the guidance of the authorities. If schools are approved to reopen, we would be comfortable sending our children back. We are already moving around the city while remaining mindful of any official updates, and we feel that returning to school would be beneficial for them."
She added that getting back into a classroom routine would do her children good. "Being back in a classroom would help restore a sense of routine and normality, which is important for their wellbeing. While the school has done an excellent job in delivering remote learning, managing learning from home has not been easy, and we believe that in-person education offers a more balanced and effective experience."
"We look forward to a return to physical attendance as soon as it is deemed safe, and we fully trust the authorities to make the right decision on the timing," she said.