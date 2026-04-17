Abu Dhabi hosts forum to boost school safety preparedness

Civil Defence and Aldar focus on training staff as community responders
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, in collaboration with Aldar Properties, organised the Community Responder Forum for School Safety aimed at improving emergency readiness among school staff.
The forum encouraged educational and supervisory staff to join the “Community Responder” programme, which focuses on helping individuals respond effectively to emergencies in schools and in daily life.
The event covered key topics, including an introduction to the Community Responder system, guidelines for a safe return to schools, and awareness of safety procedures.
Participants were also introduced to practical scenarios, including evacuation plans and how to respond to different types of incidents.
Officials said these sessions aim to build a safer school environment by improving awareness and preparedness.
The authority highlighted its efforts to train school staff through specialised programmes focused on safety in educational facilities.
These programmes include guidance on handling risks, understanding safety measures, and improving overall preparedness.
Officials said the goal is to ensure staff are ready to respond quickly and protect students and colleagues during emergencies.
The forum also included an overview of the second phase of the “Our Community is Ready” campaign, led by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre.
The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage individuals to take an active role in responding to emergencies.
A video presentation showed how trained volunteers can respond to incidents before official teams arrive, helping reduce risks and speed up action.
Officials said the Community Responder programme plays an important role in building a more aware and responsible society.
It also supports the wider safety system by encouraging volunteer participation and cooperation with authorities.
They added that such initiatives help improve public safety and contribute to a better quality of life across Abu Dhabi.
The authority said it will continue to work with partners to expand training and awareness programmes, ensuring schools and communities remain prepared for different situations.