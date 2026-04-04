Civil Defence app connects community members with emergency teams
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, in partnership with the Emergency, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, has launched the Community Responder application on official app stores. The move marks the second phase of the Our Community is Ready campaign, aimed at strengthening community readiness and improving emergency response across the emirate.
The app activates Abu Dhabi’s volunteer work system, enabling residents to contribute directly to protecting lives and property. It provides a smart platform to train volunteers through accredited programmes, ensuring faster response times and smoother coordination with authorities during emergencies.
“The launch reflects our vision of empowering the community and promoting a culture of prevention and shared responsibility,” the Civil Defence Authority said.
The application is part of the General Framework for Joint Action on Community Participation and Volunteering in Support of Civil Defence Activities, developed in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Emirates Foundation’s SANID Programme, and the We Are All Police initiative. This integrated approach creates a sustainable system that connects volunteers with relevant authorities, improving efficiency and ensuring a structured response to incidents.
Authorities encouraged all residents to register on the Community Responder app and take an active role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s safety system. By participating, volunteers contribute to a stronger, safer community while reinforcing the values of civic responsibility and volunteerism that are central to the emirate’s identity.
With this initiative, Abu Dhabi aims to set a benchmark in community-led emergency response, reflecting global best practices in integrating citizens into public safety efforts.