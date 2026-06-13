Abu Dhabi Police warn against fake consumer protection websites on search engines

Scammers pose as consumer watchdogs online to steal personal and banking data
As part of its strategic priority of “Proactive Security” and strategic objective of “Cybercrime Readiness,” Abu Dhabi Police has warned community members against fraudulent websites and online platforms impersonating consumer protection authorities and appearing in search engine results to lure victims into disclosing their personal and banking information or downloading applications and software that enable fraudsters to gain access to their devices.
Abu Dhabi Police explained that scammers exploit the desire of some individuals to file complaints related to commercial goods, services, or retail establishments. To achieve this, they create fake websites and accounts bearing names and logos similar to those of official entities.
When users search for consumer protection services, they may be redirected to these fraudulent platforms, which request personal or banking details under the pretext of processing complaints or providing assistance.
The police urged the public to verify the authenticity of websites and links before using them and to refrain from sharing personal or banking information or transferring any funds except through official and approved channels. It also emphasized the importance of confirming the identity and legitimacy of entities contacted online.
Abu Dhabi Police further stressed the importance of reporting cyber fraud incidents and suspicious activities through the Aman Service by calling 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or using the Abu Dhabi Police Smart App. Such reports contribute to strengthening digital security and protecting society from cybercrime.