UAE's Leams Group joins schools applying to reopen campus, but not all are rushing back

While some groups push for a March 30 return, others wait to resume in-person learning
Dubai: More private school groups in the UAE have formally applied, or are preparing to apply, to reopen their campuses ahead of the April 3 distance learning deadline amid the ongoing Iranian aggression on the country.
However, not all groups are in a hurry, with some choosing to wait for the authorities to order complete resumption of in-person learning.
Dubai's school regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), on Tuesday confirmed that all private educational institutions in the emirate will continue distance learning until Friday, April 3, but left the door open for schools to apply for an early return, provided they submit detailed justifications.
This is as per the announcement issued by the authorities when distance learning was extended for two weeks from March 23. Each application will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the Ministry of Education, with student safety the decisive factor, KHDA clarified on Tuesday.
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After Taaleem and GEMS Education, two of the country's largest school operators who applied to reopen campuses from March 30 as first reported by Gulf News, Leams Education Group, which operates four schools across five campuses in Dubai, has confirmed to be among those making their case to regulators.
Leams Education operates The Oxford School and The Indian Academy Dubai in Muhaisnah, and Apple International School Primary and Secondary and Apple International Community School in Qusais and Karama respectively.
On Wednesday, Nabil Hasan Lahir, CEO of Leams Education, confirmed that Leams is among those making its case to regulators, applying specifically for examination cohorts ahead of British curriculum board exams due in April.
"Due to disruption experienced in March, mock examinations could not be conducted as planned, and submission of predicted grades to examination boards remains a critical requirement," said Nabil Hasan Lahir, CEO of Leams Education.
He pointed out that the proposed reopening is limited to identified examination groups only, to facilitate accurate assessments, completion of essential mock exams, and focused preparation for board papers.
Parents and students in the relevant cohorts have been informed, and feedback from structured engagement meetings suggests many are supportive, though some have sought additional reassurance about safety measures, which Lahir says the group is actively providing.
Students who remain uncomfortable with in-person attendance can continue distance learning without any academic penalty, with structured online timetables, curriculum-aligned resources, and regular teacher interaction maintained throughout, Lahir clarified.
Not all school groups, however, have applied to reopen before the current phase of distance learning concludes. Woodlem Education, which runs eight schools and two nurseries, is holding its position. "We have not applied, and we are not planning to apply. We are waiting for instructions from the authorities," said Asmal Ahmed, CEO of Woodlem Education.
The group's American and British curriculum schools are conducting classes online as directed by KHDA and the Ministry of Education, while its Indian curriculum schools are already on their academic year-end break, with the new year beginning only on April 6.
Similarly, the Sharjah Indian School, which had been scheduled to reopen for its new academic year on Monday, March 30, has decided to continue with distance learning for now. Principal and Director Dr Pramod Mahajan raised pointed questions about the practical limits of any safety guarantee.
"We have a fire evacuation plan: We bring children outside. But what do you do if a missile or drone attack happens? It is practically not possible to handle it in large schools like ours," he said.
Dr Mahajan questioned what would happen if an alert was received mid-session, with parents at work and children already on school transport. "Suppose the school is five hours into the day, parents have gone to work, and a message comes through after two hours. We put children on the bus and try to send them home. But parents are not there. What do we do then? These questions related to evacuation are pertinent," he said.
While Woodlem Education is not seeking regulatory approval to reopen, the group says it is actively preparing for the moment authorities give the green light. The group is ensuring that campus readiness, trained personnel, secure transport arrangements, and real-time parent communication systems are all in order, with procedures for any external threat scenario already in place.
"Our decision to move to onsite learning, when the time comes, is driven by a comprehensive risk assessment that places student and staff safety at the forefront," Ahmed said.