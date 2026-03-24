Dubai's KHDA confirms distance learning till April 3, school reopening requests will be reviewed

Education ministry to review requests to resume in-person learning on case-by-case basis
Dubai: Dubai's school regulator has reaffirmed that all private educational institutions in the emirate must continue distance learning until Friday, April 3, even as some major school groups have already begun applying to return to campus earlier.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed the directive to Gulf News on Tuesday, reinforcing the announcement by the Education, Human Development and Community Council that remote learning remains in place across private schools, nurseries, and universities for now.
The KHDA's statement leaves no ambiguity about the current position: classes stay online until further notice. "In line with the announcement by the Education, Human Development and Community Council, KHDA confirms that all private educational institutions in Dubai will continue distance learning until Friday, April 3, 2026," a spokesperson said.
At the same time, the authority confirmed that schools wishing to return to on-site learning before that date are not without options — but the bar is clear.
"Institutions that wish to apply for a return to on-site learning must submit a formal request to KHDA, outlining the specific circumstances and providing clear justification," the spokesperson said.
No blanket approvals will be granted. Each application will be assessed on its own merits and referred to the highest level for a final call.
"These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be reviewed by the Ministry of Education in accordance with the approved regulations and procedures," the KHDA spokesperson said.
Above all else, the regulator made clear what will ultimately determine any decision. "The safety and wellbeing of students, staff, and the wider community will be the key factor in the Ministry of Education's decision for any requests," the spokesperson added.
KHDA’s statement comes as two of the UAE's biggest private school groups, GEMS Education and Taaleem, confirmed to Gulf News they have already applied to reopen their campuses from March 30, ahead of the April 3 deadline.