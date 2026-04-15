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Dubai's KHDA confirms back-to-school schedule to begin on April 20

The return will be carefully managed, and approvals will be based on readiness

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai's KHDA confirms back-to-school schedule to begin on April 20
Gulf News

And so it's time to go back to school, affirms Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Via social media, the authority said: "Following the latest updates issued by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, private schools and higher education institutions in Dubai will resume on-site learning from April 20."

This will be an organised return to studies. "This return will be carefully managed, and approvals will be based on each institution’s readiness and full compliance with health and safety measures issued by the relevant authorities, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students, it said.

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Schools and universities may offer a combination of on-site and distance learning, based on their community’s needs.

"We know how important continuity of learning is, and we are here to support our educators, students, and families every step of the way.
The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families will always remain our highest priority," it added.

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