UAE announces readiness for gradual return to in-person learning for schools and nurseries

Schools in UAE set for phased return as readiness measures confirmed
Dubai: The Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council has announced that educational institutions are prepared for a gradual return to in-person learning, with nurseries set to reopen in phases starting this week.
Priority will be given to nurseries located in government buildings and commercial premises, while others will be allowed to continue providing home-based childcare services under approved regulations.
Authorities said further details on whether institutions will resume in-person or remote learning will be announced on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, through official channels of the Ministry of Education and relevant higher education bodies.
The move aims to ensure clarity for families and the wider education community.
Comprehensive programmes are being rolled out to prepare educational facilities and train staff across nurseries, schools and higher education institutions. The initiative follows directives from relevant authorities to strengthen operational readiness.
Field visits will be carried out by ministries and local education authorities to assess the readiness of institutions ahead of the phased reopening. The inspections are aimed at ensuring safety standards and operational compliance.
The council also highlighted the development of updated guidelines to manage transitions between in-person and remote learning when required. The framework is designed to ensure continuity of education through flexible and adaptive systems in response to evolving circumstances.