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Iranian drone strikes hit fuel depot at Kuwait airport

Civil aviation authorities said drone attacks triggered fire; no casualties reported

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority said Iranian drones struck a fuel depot at Kuwait International Airport igniting a fire at the facility. No injuries were reported.
Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority said Iranian drones struck a fuel depot at Kuwait International Airport igniting a fire at the facility. No injuries were reported.
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Dubai: Kuwait’s General Civil Aviation Authority said Iranian drones targeted a fuel depot at Kuwait International Airport, triggering a fire at the site early on Wednesday.

Official spokesperson Abdullah Al Rajhi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that initial reports indicate the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.

Authorities said emergency procedures were activated immediately, with firefighting teams and relevant agencies responding to contain the blaze.

Efforts are under way to secure the site and assess the full extent of the damage.

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