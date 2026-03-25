Iranian drone strikes hit fuel depot at Kuwait airport

Civil aviation authorities said drone attacks triggered fire; no casualties reported
Dubai: Kuwait’s General Civil Aviation Authority said Iranian drones targeted a fuel depot at Kuwait International Airport, triggering a fire at the site early on Wednesday.
Official spokesperson Abdullah Al Rajhi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that initial reports indicate the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.
Authorities said emergency procedures were activated immediately, with firefighting teams and relevant agencies responding to contain the blaze.
Efforts are under way to secure the site and assess the full extent of the damage.